Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt

Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in August 2021.Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt, celebrated her team heading to the Super Bowl.

Hunt, 23, works in public relations for the Chiefs and is a student at the University of Kansas.

She is also a successful pageant queen and was crowned Miss Kansas USA in 2021.

Gracelyn “Gracie” Hunt is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs co-owner and CEO Clark Hunt. She is expected to be on the sidelines when the team heads to the Super Bowl.

Tavia Hunt, Clark Hunt, and Gracie Hunt attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022.Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Hunt family has owned the Kansas City Chiefs since the team was founded in 1959 by Lamar Hunt, a founding member of the American Football League.

Clark Hunt, the son of Lamar Hunt, inherited the team when his father died in 2006. Clark is also a founding investor-owner in Major League Soccer and the chairman of Hunt Sports Group, which oversees the operations of the Chiefs and FC Dallas.

Gracie Hunt, 23, is the daughter of Clark and Tavia Hunt, who married in 1993. She has two younger siblings: Knobel Hunt, 20, and Ava Hunt, 14.

On February 12, the family’s team will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII.

The Hunt family is one of the wealthiest families in America.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and family pose prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020.Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Long before Lamar and Clark Hunt were considered football royalty, oil tycoon Haroldson Lafayette Hunt was known as one of the wealthiest men in America.

According to The New York Times, H. L. Hunt founded the Hunt Oil Company in 1936 and used his fortune from the oil business to invest in other industries such as publishing, cosmetics, and even pecan farming.

At the time of his death in 1974, H.L. Hunt had an estimated net worth of between $2 billion and $3 billion (between $11.5 billion and $17.3 billion in today’s money, when adjusted for inflation).

He divided his wealth among his 14 surviving children, Forbes reported. In 2020, Forbes estimated that the Hunt family is worth an estimated $15.3 billion, and continues to own oil and gas companies around the world in addition to their sports empire.

Gracie Hunt dreamed of playing soccer in college but was unable to after suffering four concussions.

Gracie Hunt in 2020.Mark Brown/Getty Images

It appears that a love of sports runs in the family.

“Soccer was my first love,” she told People in 2021. “I wanted to play in college. I won the championship when I was in high school with my high school team, and played club as well.”

However, despite her ambitions to play soccer at the college level, Hunt said she had to find a new passion after multiple injuries prevented her from playing professionally.

“After suffering four concussions, that was a dream that I could no longer pursue, which is really hard when you work your entire life to be good at something,” she said. “I had to find a new dream.”

After her soccer career ended, Hunt competed in several beauty pageants and was named Miss Kansas USA in 2021.

Miss Kansas USA Gracie Hunt in 2021.Mark Brown/Getty Images

Hunt’s mother, Tavia Hunt, was also crowned Miss Kansas USA in 1993. Hunt has frequently spoken about how her mother inspired her to start doing pageants, and how the experience brought them together.

“It’s really nice to get to walk down a road with someone who has been down that path before,” Hunt told People in 2021. “It really has just bonded us so much.”

Prior to becoming Miss Kansas, Hunt was crowned Miss Texas International in 2018 and Miss Texas Teen International in 2016.

She has since left pageants behind and is now an accomplished distance runner and philanthropist.

Gracie Hunt poses for pictures on the read carpet before the 2021 National Soccer Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Toyota Stadium on May 21, 2022.Tim Heitman/Getty Images

According to Hunt’s personal website, she completed two full marathons and two half marathons in 2022.

She also serves as a Unified Champion Ambassador for the Special Olympics and is the founder of her own philanthropic organization, Breaking Barriers Through Sports, which seeks to “give people a positive identity and confidence through athletics and living a healthy lifestyle,” according to her website.

Hunt also works in public relations for the Chiefs.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, attends a game on December 11, 2022.Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Hunt is frequently seen taking photos on the sidelines of Chiefs games and attending press conferences with her family. She also acts as an NFL brand ambassador and, according to her website, loves sharing her “favorite game day looks and style finds.”

She is pursuing a master’s degree in sport management at the University of Kansas.

The University of Kansas campus.Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Hunt graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2021, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management. She is now pursuing a master’s degree from the University of Kansas.

Gracie and her family are Christians, and she has spoken about how important her faith is to her.

Gracie Hunt in 2022.Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

“What keeps me grounded first and foremost is my faith and my relationship with Jesus Christ and then having a solid family that believes in me, that encourages me in what I want to pursue, and that gives it to me hard when they know that [I] need to improve in this area,” Hunt told Her Campus in 2018.

She also described her father, Clark Hunt, as someone who “loves God first, loves his wife second, and loves all of us as a family better than anything I could’ve ever hoped for.”

Hunt has amassed more than 230,000 followers on Instagram.

Tavia and Gracie Hunt take a selfie before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021.Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Hunt frequently posts photos and videos from the sidelines of Chiefs games. In addition to her Instagram page, Gracie also runs a blog called Living Gracefully, where she shares fitness and beauty tips, as well as her “sideline style.”

Gracie Hunt will be cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at this year’s Super Bowl.

Gracie Hunt walks off the field during a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2021.Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

After the Chiefs landed a spot in the Super Bowl, Hunt took to Instagram to share a video of her on the field celebrating the team’s AFC championship win on January 29, which she captioned, “GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!”

