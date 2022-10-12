Meet Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson ahead of start vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the third straight week, the Miami Dolphins will be trotting out a different starting quarterback.

The team has dealt with a series of injuries to the top two signal-callers on their depth chart. With a home matchup against the Minnesota Vikings coming up on Sunday, the team is now turning to a rookie.

Skylar Thompson is set to make his first career NFL start on Sunday. He got his first professional experience in a relief appearance last week, but now he will get full preparation as Miami looks to avoid a third straight loss.

So, who is Thompson and where did he come from? Here’s a full look at the Dolphins’ rookie QB:

Where did Skylar Thompson go to college?

After growing up in Missouri, Thompson played college football at Kansas State University from 2017 through 2021.

He ranks second in school history in passing yards (7,124) and passing touchdowns (42) while adding in 26 rushing touchdowns. In his senior season, he tossed 12 touchdowns to four interceptions and led the Wildcats to a Texas Bowl victory over LSU.

When did the Dolphins pick Skylar Thompson in the NFL draft?

The Miami Dolphins selected Thompson with the 247th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the eighth quarterback taken in the event and was the Dolphins’ final selection.

Thompson will become the third quarterback from the 2022 draft class to start a game this season, joining Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Bailey Zappe of the New England Patriots.

What was Skylar Thompson’s draft profile?

Here is what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Thompson during the draft process:

“Thompson’s passing production hasn’t been overly impressive and his health has been an issue over the last two seasons. He has a decent arm and can make plays on the move. He’s a decent field-reader who doesn’t take too many unnecessary chances but he’s also not going to make enough plays. The age and lack of consistent production as a passer hurt his chances.”

What are Skylar Thompson’s NFL stats?

Thompson was thrown into his first regular season action when Teddy Bridgewater exited after just one snap in the Dolphins’ Week 5 game against the New York Jets.

The rookie completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 passing yards and helped keep the game close through three quarters, but turnovers were an issue. He threw an interception and lost a fumble as the Jets pulled away with 21 unanswered points in a 40-17 victory.

What were Skylar Thompson’s 2022 NFL preseason stats?

Thompson definitely raised some eyebrows with his preseason play.

He took the field in all three of Miami’s preseason games, completing 75% of his passes for 450 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He capped off his preseason with a three-touchdown performance in a blowout win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

What is the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback depth chart?

Thompson is the Dolphins’ third-string quarterback, following Tua Tagovailoa and Bridgewater.

Tagovailoa exited Miami’s Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a concussion. He returned to the practice field on Wednesday, though head coach Mike McDaniel said the QB1 will not play against the Vikings. McDaniel also said Bridgewater, who is also in concussion protocols, would back up Thompson if he is cleared prior by the weekend.

Beyond Thompson, Tagovailoa and Bridgewater, second-year quarterback Reid Sinnett is on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

How much money does Skylar Thompson make a year?

Thompson signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Dolphins in May. He has a base salary of $705,000 and a cap hit of $725,554 according to Spotrac.