Meera Simhan Joins ABC Comedy Pilot – The Hamden Journal

Meera Simhan (The Flash) is set as a lead opposite Reema Sampat and Chris Sullivan in The Son In Law, ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot from 20th Television.

In The Son In Law, written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, a salt-of-the-earth man, Jake (Sullivan), finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée Asha’s (Sampat) sophisticated parents, even as he is a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend.

Simhan will play Khushi Mehta, Asha’s mother, a high-strung, self-involved philanthropist who hails from extreme wealth and whose husband, Om, is the current conductor of the New York Philharmonic. Khushi is an attractive charmer who knows absolutely every bigwig who counts on the Manhattan social scale and who frequently hosts lavish soirees at her 18000 square foot 5th Avenue penthouse. Even though her own parents initially disapproved of Om as being not of her class, Khushi doesn’t apply her own past history to her daughter. She thoroughly disapproves of Jake, who is older than Asha and a plumber. To say that Khushi is controlling would be a bit of an understatement. So when she learns that Asha and Jake are planning to get married, she doesn’t bother to hide her feelings. She may be acting out of love for Asha, but her high-handed ways can grate on Jake’s last nerves, to say the least.

Kasdan’s The Detective Agency is producing. 20th Television is the studio.

Simhan most recently recurred on The Flash and guest-starred on CBS’ Evil and Fox’s The Resident. Her other credits include recurring and guest-starring roles on series such as The Magicians, Fresh Off The Boat, NCIS: LA, How To Get Away With Murder, Major Crimes and New Girl among others. The feature Miss India America, which she co-wrote with Ravi Kapoor, won awards for Best Screenplay at the Los Angeles Asian America Film Festival and the CAAM Fest Narrative Jury Award for Best Feature. Simhan is repped by Global Artists Agency and Artistry Collective.