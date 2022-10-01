Medvedev threatens world with beginning WWIII and disappearance of significant number of Ukrainians

by

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:09

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, believes that Ukraine’s accession to NATO will accelerate the outbreak of World War III.

Source: Medvedev, on Telegram

Quote: “Zelensky wants to join NATO as soon as possible. Great idea. Just begging the North Atlantic alliance to speed up the start of World War III.”

Details: Medvedev also commented on the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that if Ukraine stops fighting, it will disappear as a state.

“What a cynical boy – after all, if he does not stop, then a significant number of Ukrainians will disappear,” the official of the aggressor country claimed. At the same time, he did not mention that part of the Russians would disappear in such a case, too.

Previously: On Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had filed an application to join NATO under the fast-track procedure.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in fact, avoided replying to the question whether he supported Ukraine’s application on joining the Alliance under the fast-track procedure.

