Medvedev threatens to strike Patriot air defence systems if they are shipped to Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has threatened that if Patriot anti-ballistic missile systems are shipped to Ukraine, they will become “a legal target” for the Russian invaders.
Source: Medvedev on Telegram
Quote from Medvedev: “If, as Stoltenberg hinted, NATO supplies Patriot systems along with NATO personnel to the Kyiv fanatics, they will become a legal target for our Armed Forces right away.”
Details: Medvedev has also stated that “a civilised world” does not need NATO. According to him, the Alliance has to “repent” and be dissolved.
Background:
-
On Monday, 28 November, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki once again urged Germany to provide Ukraine with Patriot anti-ballistic missile systems that Berlin had offered to ship to Warsaw after the incident in the village of Przewodów, as Kyiv needs them more.
-
The USA is considering the possibility of sending Patriot anti-ballistic missile systems to Ukraine in order to support air defence against Russian attacks.
