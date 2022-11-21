Medvedev says Kyiv is a “Russian city” and threatens to “take it back”

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has claimed that Kyiv is a “Russian city” and hinted that Russia is going to seize it.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: “Various cockroaches that have bred in the Kyivan insectarium are constantly threatening to ‘reclaim Crimea’…

So I want to remind them of some indisputable facts:

Kyiv is the capital of Ancient Rus. Kyiv is a large Little Russian city within the Russian Empire. Kyiv is the capital of a republic of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

And finally, Kyiv is a Russian city in which people have always thought and spoken in Russian. Just so that it’s all perfectly clear what should be taken back and how.”

For reference: Kyiv is believed to have been founded in the 5th century, whereas Moscow was founded in the 12th century. When Ukraine was under the rule of the Russian Empire and part of the USSR, the Moscow authorities pursued a policy of Russification.

In 2014, Russia seized Ukrainian Crimea and started a hybrid war in Donbas. On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. One of the Russians’ objectives was to capture Kyiv, but they were forced to retreat.

