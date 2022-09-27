Medvedev makes forecast about nuclear strike on Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOV — TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:54

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council believes that Russia can launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine with impunity, since NATO countries will not take retaliatory steps, worrying about their own security.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: “Let’s imagine that Russia is forced to use the most formidable weapons against the Ukrainian regime, which has committed a large-scale act of aggression that is dangerous for the very existence of our state. I believe that NATO will not directly interfere in the conflict even in this scenario. After all, the security of Washington, London, and Brussels for the North Atlantic alliance is much more important than the fate of an unnecessary Ukraine.”

Details: Medvedev is convinced that NATO countries are not going to “die in a nuclear apocalypse”, and therefore they will “swallow the use of any weapon” by Russia.

Background:

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on 26 September declared that against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons, the United States has not yet recorded any signs that Moscow is preparing to take such a step.

Furthermore, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden has a plan of how to act in the event of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy doesn’t think that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “bluffing” when he hints at the use of nuclear weapons.

