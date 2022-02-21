More than nine months after the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Kentucky racing stewards on Monday struck down Medina Spirit’s win.

In addition to announcing the official disqualification, stewards suspended Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, from racing in Kentucky for three months. Baffert was also fined $7,500.

The disqualification means that second-place finisher Mandaloun will be declared the winner. The rest of the field, including Hot Rod Charlie, who finished third, and Essential Quality, who finished fourth, also will move up in the official order of finish, for now at least.

All of Medina Spirit’s purse money must be forfeited as a result of the ruling. However, pari-mutuel wagering on the Kentucky Derby was not affected by this ruling.

The ruling, which is sure to be appealed, came after a daylong closed hearing last week with attorneys representing Baffert and horse owner Amr Zedan, who argued that the horse’s positive test results for betamethasone came from ointment rather than a joint injection.

For months, Baffert and Zedan delayed the stewards finding, fighting in court to have Medina Spirit’s blood and urine samples tested for other substances known to be in Otomax, the ointment with betamethasone. They eventually had to fly a urine sample to New York in a private jet, under escort, so that the testing could continue.

But in their ruling, the stewards found that the method of administration did not matter according to the regulations: The medication cannot be used during racing.

Medina Spirit gave Baffert a record seventh Kentucky Derby win. But shortly after the race authorities notified the trainer that the horse had tested positive for betamethasone.

Baffert at first publicly denied that the medication could have been in Medina Spirit’s system, then said that a skin cream used to treat a minor rash contained it.

After the medication was confirmed in a second test in another lab, Churchill Downs announced that Baffert would not be allowed to race at any of its racetracks and that he could not have a horse in the Kentucky Derby for two years. Baffert’s suspension handed down Monday by the racing stewards lasts from March 8 through June 5 of this year.

But until now, the Kentucky racing authorities had not acted; they were prohibited by regulations from speaking about the case although the racing commission said last week it is moving to change that rule to allow for greater transparency.

Baffert’s attorneys are expected to appeal; the case would be heard by an administrative law judge in an open hearing.

Medina Spirit died in December at Santa Anita; recently released necropsy results found the most likely cause of death was a heart attack.