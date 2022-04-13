Medford Oregon explosion sparks fiery blaze, chemical leak fears

A huge explosion in Oregon has forced locals to evacuate the area immediately.

Loud explosions were heard Wednesday morning amid reports of a warning of possible chemicals in the air.

Harrowing footage shows infernos erupting in the street as fire crews fought to contain the blaze, which kickstarted just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to local reports.

Medford fire department shared an update on Facebook early Wednesday morning after cops closed off roads.

“Crews are still actively working the fuel fire at S Central and Boyd,” the Facebook post reads.

“In addition to the fire we are working to contain the run off from the fuel silos and have called in a heavy foam unit from the airport. Please stay clear of the area.”

At least five buildings have been destroyed, according to unconfirmed reports.

KDRV reporter Brett Austin Taylor tweeted: “Firefighters are still battling a fuel fire at S Central and Boyd in Medford. According to Medford Fire, in addition to the fire, crews are working to contain the run off from the fuel silos and have called in a heavy foam unit from the airport. Please stay away from the area.”

Meanwhile, one local tweeted: “Police are continuing to use loudspeakers to announce that there may be chemicals in the air from this fire. They also are treating this as an active crime scene.”

Pacific Power later confirmed they had shut power off in the area as fire crews continue to battle the blaze.

Local authorities told residents to evacuate amid worries of chemical leaks. Medford Fire Department

The company wrote on Twitter: “For safety purposes, we have de-energized service in the S Central/Boyd St, Medford area, due to a 3-alarm gas station fire.

“Currently the estimated time of restoration is 3pm. We will update as more information becomes available.”