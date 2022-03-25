Medaille students protest against campus security entering dorm rooms with no warning

The Guardian

Texas attorney general says school district’s Pride week ‘breaks state law’

Ken Paxton called district’s Pride week ‘sex education’ and claimed without parental consent it is against law After the Pride week’s agenda was shared online, some administrators in the Austin Independent school district had their personal information posted online and have received death threats, reported KUT, a local news affiliate. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters The attorney general of Texas has declared a school district’s celebration of LGBTQ+ students “sex education” and in violation of