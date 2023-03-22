‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Adds Mahi Alam, Connor Ratliff – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures‘ new Mean Girls film, based on the Tony-nominated Broadway show and the classic film comedy that inspired it, has found its Kevin G. in up-and-comer Mahi Alam (American Born Chinese), with veteran comedic actor Connor Ratliff (Search Party) also coming on for a role.

Alam’s character Kevin, portrayed in the original movie by Rajiv Surendra, is the Mathlete friend of protagonist Cady, who harbors a crush on her new friend Janis at North Shore High. Ratliff will play teacher Mr. Rapp.

The pair join an ensemble that also includes Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Avantika, Christopher Briney, Ashley Park and Bebe Wood, as previously announced.

The 2004 Mean Girls film, adapted by Fey from the Rosalind Wiseman book Queen Bees and Wannabes, follows high school new girl Cady (Lindsay Lohan) in her attempt to fit in with A-list girl clique, The Plastics. Its musical follow-up, also written by Fey — with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin — made its Broadway debut in 2018.

Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing the new film, being made for Paramount+, from a script by Fey. Broadway Video’s Lorne Michaels has returned to produce alongside Fey, with Erin David, Caroline Maroney and Micah Frank overseeing for Broadway Video, alongside Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond for Little Stranger. Kyle Hanagami is the project’s choreographer.

Alam is a Bangladeshi-American actor and singer-songwriter who soon will be seen recurring on Disney+’s American Born Chinese — the action-comedy series also starring recent Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, which bows May 24 on the platform. He’s also appeared in guest spots on Facebook Watch’s Strangers and NBC’s New Amsterdam, which wrapped its fifth and final season on NBC in January.

An actor and comedian best known for turns on such notable series as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Search Party, Ratliff also has appeared in films like Mike Birbiglia’s indie darling Don’t Think Twice.

Alam is repped by Innovative Artists and Mara Entertainment; Ratliff is with CESD and Forte Artist Management.