Meaghan Rath Set To Recur In Season 2 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Meaghan Rath (Being Human, Hawaii Five-0) is set to recur in Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father‘s second season, premiering January 24. She will bring to life the character of Parker, a co-worker of Jesse (Christopher Lowell).

Production is currently underway in Los Angeles.

The standalone sequel to CBS’ How I Met Your Mother follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) as she tells her son the story of how she met his father — a story that catapults viewers back to the year 2022. A time when Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma also star in the series; Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck recur.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff also produces. How I Met Your Father is a production of 20th Television.

Rath can next be seen in the Fox anthology series Accused, premiering January 22. She also stars in the Canadian series Children Ruin Everything in the role of Astrid, a mother of three.

Previously, she was a lead in Syfy’s Being Human opposite Sam Witwer and Sam Huntington, the CBS series Hawaii Five-0, and 2016’s Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life. Recurring roles include Fox’s New Girl, Cinemax’s Banshee, and ABC’s Secrets and Lies.

She is repped by CAA, Hess Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, et al.