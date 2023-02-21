MDT Stock: Medtronic Tightens 2023 Profit Outlook After Earnings Beat

Early Tuesday, Medtronic (MDT) reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share on $7.73 billion in fiscal third-quarter sales. In response, MDT stock dipped.







Analysts polled by FactSet expected Medtronic earnings of $1.27 per share and $7.54 billion in sales.

In the year-ago period, Medtronic earned $1.37 a share and reported $7.76 billion in sales.

For the year, the medical technology giant guided to organic sales growth of 4.5%-5%. Medtronic also tightened its earnings outlook and now expects $5.28-$5.30 per share. MDT stock analysts forecasted earnings of $5.30 per share and $30.63 billion in sales.

In premarket action on the stock market today, MDT stock fell a fraction near 84.60.

More to follow.

