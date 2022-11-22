MDT Stock Crashes On Mixed Quarterly Report As Organic Sales Lag

Medtronic (MDT) early Tuesday reported mixed earnings and lighter-than-expected organic sales growth, leading MDT stock to tumble.







During the fiscal second quarter, adjusted Medtronic earnings of $1.30 per share fell 2% but topped expectations by two cents, according to FactSet. Sales dipped 3% on a strict, as-reported basis to $7.59 billion. But analysts had projected nearly $7.7 billion.

Organic sales climbed 2.2%. But Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar noted that was well below the company’s own guidance for 3%-3.5% organic sales growth.

“The main source of the delta were (medical surgical) and overall cardiovascular group, both of which came in below guide,” he said in a report. But he noted strength from Medtronic’s nonsurgical heart-valve replacement technique and diabetes business.

In premarket trading on today’s stock market, MDT stock toppled 4.9% to 78.25.

More to follow.

