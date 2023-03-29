MCU’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series Sets Cast

We don’t have to wonder anymore who Marvel Studios’ will tap to play Simon Williams. The MCU has found its star for the upcoming Disney+ Wonder Man series and it’s a big name. It’s no surprise they opted for one of Hollywood’s best young actors, but we didn’t expect them to cast someone who is currently a big part of the DCEU. Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to pull double superhero franchise duty as one of Marvel Comics’ oldest Avengers. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play Wonder Man for Marvel.

Variety reports Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, The Trial of the Chicago 7) is Disney’s choice to play Wonder Man. The character will finally join the MCU with his own series. The show is just the latest big-time superhero role for the actor. In addition to playing Black Manta opposite Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman, Abdul-Mateen II also played Dr. Manhattan on HBO’s Watchmen series.

Created by Stan Lee, Don Heck, and Jack Kirby, Simon Williams made his first appearance in Marvel Comics in 1964. Baron Zemo originally pushed him to acquire powers. But Wonder Man wasn’t a villain for that long. He is actually one of the oldest Avengers. (The seventh inducted, for those keeping score at home.) Williams also helped found the group’s West Coast squad. As you can imagine, though, his actual comics history is far more complicated.

He’s Vision’s “brother,” dated Wanda who once resurrected him, and died on more than one occasion. While we don’t know exactly how he’ll get introduced into the MCU, we’ve previously speculated it’ll be as the Hollywood star/hero he’s best known as. The Disney+ series will see Sir Ben Kingsley return as the MCU’s most infamous in-world actor, Trevor Slattery. So, it only makes sense to see him perform alongside Simon Williams. In addition, TV Line reports that Demetrius Grosse has come aboard the series as Wonder Man’s brother and adversary, Eric Williams, a.k.a Grim Reaper. While Simon was the darling of the family, Eric turned to crime. In the comics, Grim Reaper wields a scythe that can put others into a coma. So Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Wonder Man better watch out.

No wonder Marvel wanted a Wonder Man who is already a big Hollywood star/hero. Not just anyone can play this many big-time superhero characters for this many franchises at the same time. We can’t wait to hear more about the show.

Originally published on October 31, 2022.