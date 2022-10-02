McMaster says Russian army in Ukraine is facing a “moral collapse”

Reuters

Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine claimed full control of Russia’s eastern logistics hub Lyman, its most significant battlefield gain in weeks, setting the stage for further advances aimed at cutting Moscow’s supply lines to its battered troops to a single route. The stinging setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivered after he proclaimed the annexation of four regions covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine on Friday, an area that includes Lyman. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the capture of the town, where Ukrainian flags were raised over civic buildings on Saturday, demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of dislodging Russian forces and showed the impact Ukraine’s deployment of advanced Western weapons was having on the conflict.