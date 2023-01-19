McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

McDonald’s Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

by

McDonald’s (MCD) – Get Free Report has been a dominant player in the fast-food space, but part of the reason the chain has stayed on top is that it has never been complacent. That’s partly because the company has a franchise-based model which means that major changes take time.

Something like the chain’s efforts to revamp its stores by adding ordering kiosks and improved drive-throughs required franchisee buy-in because they have to pay for those changes. Those efforts, however, have paid off greatly as the covid pandemic accelerated delivery, drive-through, and takeout business.