McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

Fast food has always been a reactionary business. McDonald’s (MCD) – Get McDonald’s Corporation Report created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Pretty much since that happened, when one chain does something, the other chain responds.

That’s why the menus at McDonald’s, Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) – Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King, and Wendy’s (WEN) – Get Wendy’s Company (The) Report have a general sameness to them. Everyone sells roughly the same burger with little twists. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy’s has “fresh, never frozen” beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers.