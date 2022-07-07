McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

by

Yum! Brands (YUM) – Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report Taco Bell used to use the tagline “think outside the bun” to highlight how its Mexican menu differed from the sandwiches offered by McDonald’s (MCD) – Get McDonald’s Corporation Report, Wendy’s (WEN) – Get Wendy’s Company (The) Report, and Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) – Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King.

The fast-food chain wanted customers to embrace the idea that they could get something different at Taco Bell and more recently the chain has experimented with the idea by literally using a piece of fried chicken as a taco. That’s an idea it borrowed from sister company KFC, which used two pieces of fried chicken as the bun on its famed (and often-ridiculed) KFC Double Down.