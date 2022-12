McCormick

PulteGroup



and



Merck

Merck



were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

McCormick (ticker:MKC) will boost its quarterly disbursement to 39 cents a share from 37 cents, an increase of 5.4%. This marks the 37th year in which the company has increased its quarterly dividend. On an annualized basis it will rise to $1.56 a share.