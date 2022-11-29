McConnell says Trump ‘unlikely’ to be elected after Kanye-Fuentes dinner

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s dinner last week with an outspoken anti-semite and white supremacist had disqualified him from holding future office.

“First, let me just say that there is no room in the Republican Party for anti-semitism or white supremacy,” McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters on Capitol Hill of the 76-year-old Trump’s Mar-a-Lago meal with Jew-hating hip-hop star Kanye West and white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes.

“Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States,” McConnell added before throwing in a jab at Trump’s nascent 2024 White House run: “And that would apply to all of the leaders in the party who will be seeking offices.”

When asked if he would support Trump if the former president were to win the GOP primary, McConnell reiterated his remarks about there being no room in the party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy.

Donald Trump was ripped for his dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Above is a meeting the pair had at the White House. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The former president fired back at McConnell in an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday, calling him “a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky without my endorsement, which he begged me for because he was going down.”

“His well-financed opponent had $93 million ready to spend when I drove him from 2 points down to 21 points up in a matter of days,” he added.

The former president added that he wouldn’t have tolerated anti-semitic or racist comments during the “very quick dinner.”

“I had never heard of the man,” Trump said of Fuentes. “I had no idea what his views were and they weren’t expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn’t have been accepted.”

Trump said he did not know who Fuentes is before agreeing to dinner with him. AP

“The meeting was uneventful,” the former president added.

Trump has been criticized by several top Republicans over the Palm Beach meeting.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday condemned Trump for dining with Fuentes, telling reporters outside the White House, “I don’t think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes.”

McCarthy added that Fuentes “has no place in this Republican Party. I think President Trump came out four times and condemned him, and didn’t know who he was.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called the dinner Trump hosted a “disgusting” affair.

McConnell said no one dining with Nick Fuentes deserves to be in the Republican Party. Getty Images

“There is no bottom to the degree to which he’s willing to degrade himself, and the country, for that matter,” Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said of Trump Monday. “Having dinner with those people was disgusting.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence also railed against his former boss for the dinner but stopped short of calling Trump prejudiced.

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an anti-semite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table,” Pence said on NewsNation Monday. “I think he should apologize for it and he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”

“With that being said … I don’t believe Donald Trump is an anti-semite. I don’t believe he’s a racist or a bigot,” Pence added. “People often forget that the president’s daughter converted to Judaism, his son-in-law is a devout Jew, his grandchildren are Jewish.”

The former president claimed to The Post last week he didn’t know who Fuentes was when he agreed to sit with him and Kanye for dinner, and he has sought to distance himself from the far-right extremist after West claimed that “Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes” in a since-deleted video.

“Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said last week. “Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about.”