McConnell jokes about his concussion upon return to Senate

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate on Monday after a five-and-a-half-week absence as recovered from a concussion.

“It’s good to be back,” McConnell declared in his first Senate floor speech since early March.

“Suffice it to say, this wasn’t the first time that being hardheaded has served me very well,” the 81-year-old Kentucky Republican joked about the head injury that led to his hospitalization and absence.

McConnell was diagnosed with a concussion and a minor rib fracture after a March 8 fall during a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, DC.

The Kentucky Republican was released from the hospital on March 13 and then continued treatment at an inpatient rehabilitation facility, where he stayed until March 25.

“There’s important business for Congress to tackle,” McConnell added in his speech Monday. “We should be working to undo this Administration’s mistakes. We need to secure the border, reduce crime, fight inflation, and invest in America’s strength and security.”





McConnell returned to the Senate on Monday after more than 5 weeks away due to a concussion. AP

The minority leader also scolded President Biden, accusing him of refusing to negotiate with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over the debt limit, which is projected to expire as soon as June.

“On an even more basic level, President Biden and his Administration are ‘on the clock’ to negotiate a debt ceiling solution with Speaker McCarthy and the Republican majority in the House,” McConnell said.

“President Biden does not get to stick his fingers in his ears and refuse to listen, talk, or negotiate. And the American people know that. The White House needs to stop wasting time and start negotiating with Speaker McCarthy,” he demanded.





McConnell called on President Biden to negotiate with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the debt ceiling. REUTERS

The Senate reconvened Monday afternoon after a two-week break for Easter.

The end of the Easter recess also saw the return of Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to the upper chamber. The 53-year-old was hospitalized for six weeks for depression treatment and missed more than 60 Senate votes during his absence.

The Pennsylvania Democrat dodged reporters’ questions on Monday, but tweeted, “it’s good to be back.”