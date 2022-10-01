McConnell has ‘death wish’ for backing ‘Democrat’ bills: Trump

Former President Donald Trump is upping the ante in his attacks against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, accusing the Kentucky Republican of having a “death wish” for supporting “Democrat sponsored bills.”

On his Truth Social website Friday, Trump also mocked McConnell’s Taiwan-born wife, Elaine Chao – referring to her as McConnell’s “China loving wife, Coco Chow!” Chao served as Trump’s secretary of transportation but resigned after a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in January 2021.

Trump’s attacks on McConnell and his spouse came hours after Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed a stopgap funding bill to avert a federal government shutdown, CNN reported.

“Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him?” Trump wrote.

Former President Donald Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao as Mitch McConnell’s “China loving wife, Coco Chow!” BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump mocked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks back to her office after voting on President Biden’s stopgap funding bill. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

The attack on McConnell comes less than a month before the midterm elections, with early votes already underway in some states. Trump-backed candidates in Georgia, Arizona and other key states could play a big role in whether McConnell becomes Senate majority leader should Republicans win the House win in November.

It wasn’t clear what bills Trump was criticizing, or what he meant by accusing McConnell of backing the Green New Deal.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attend the unveiling of the Harry Truman statue at the Capitol rotunda. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Former President Donald Trump claimed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell supports the Democrats’ “Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal.” SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

McConnell has said he’d support legislation to make it harder to overturn certified presidential elections, a move that bolsters its chances for passage and puts him in direct conflict with Trump.

Neither McConnell’s office nor reps for Trump could be reached for comment.