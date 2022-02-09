McConnell brushes off Trump ‘Old Crow’ nickname: ‘My favorite bourbon’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell brushed off former President Donald Trump’s bestowal of the nickname “Old Crow” this week, saying the sobriquet matched the brand of “my favorite bourbon.”

“Aren’t we using Old Crow as my moniker now? It was Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon,” the Kentucky Republican added to a member of his staff during a Tuesday interview with the Washington Examiner.

Old Crow Bourbon whiskey has been produced in Kentucky since 1835 and is distilled by Beam Suntory, which also produces Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark and Knob Creek.

Trump has repeatedly referred to McConnell as “Old Crow Mitch” or “Broken Old Crow” in email statements released by his Save America PAC in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, the 45th president hit McConnell again — this time without the moniker — claiming the Senate minority leader “does not speak for the Republican party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters.

“He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history,” Trump went on. “And he does nothing to stop the lawless Biden Administration, the invasion of our Borders, rising Inflation, Unconstitutional mandates, the persecution of political opponents, fact finding on the incompetent Afghanistan withdrawal, the giving away our energy independence, etc., which is all because of the fraudulent election. Instead, he bails out the Radical Left and the RINOs.”

Donald Trump emailed statements from his Save America PAC in recent weeks.

Trump openly insults Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in his released statements.

Old Crow Bourbon whiskey is McConnell’s favorite bourbon, he said, so he took Trump’s nickname in stride. jimbeamstore.com

The former president continued: “If Mitch would have fought for the election, like the Democrats would have if in the same position, we would not be discussing any of the above today, and our Country would be STRONG and PROUD instead of weak and embarrassed.”

Trump’s blistering statement came one day after McConnell blasted the Republican National Committee over its decision last week to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for sitting on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The Kentucky Republican told reporters that it is “not the job of the RNC” to single out “members of our party who may have different views from the majority.”

Trump has frequently accused McConnell of aiding Democrats, most recently by helping to raise the federal debt ceiling.

McConnell, who has not shied away from criticizing Trump, has brushed off the former president’s attacks before.

Last April, Trump told Fox News that he believes the GOP should replace McConnell as the Senate leader after the midterm elections, saying Republicans “need good leadership.”

When pressed about Trump’s comments, McConnell answered: “Well look, we’re looking to the future, not the past.”

Months before, McConnell blasted Trump as being “practically and morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.