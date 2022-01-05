Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell skewered Democrats on Wednesday for citing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as a justification for their attempts to change the filibuster rule in order to pass a sweeping election bill.

“It is beyond distasteful for some of our colleagues to ham-fistedly invoke the Jan. 6 anniversary to advance these aims,” McConnell fumed in a floor speech, according to Fox News.

“It is jaw-dropping for colleagues to propose to commemorate that by breaking the Senate themselves.”

McConnell’s criticism came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asserted in a Monday letter to colleagues that he would force a vote on a measure to change the upper chamber’s rules by Jan. 17.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that dismantling the filibuster would be the same as trashing the Senate’s legislation traditions. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Schumer’s missive, which contained the Jan. 6 reference, marked his strongest call yet to amend the 60-vote filibuster rule to carve a path for Democrats to force through the election legislation.

“Let me be clear: January 6th was a symptom of a broader illness — an effort to delegitimize our election process, and the Senate must advance systemic democracy reforms to repair our republic or else the events of that day will not be an aberration – they will be the new norm,” Schumer wrote in the letter.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote a letter to colleagues stating he would force a vote on a measure to amend the 60-vote filibuster by Jan. 17. REUTERS

McConnell, in his Wednesday floor speech, didn’t call out Democratic lawmakers by name, but instead blasted the whole party.

“No party that would trash the Senate’s legislation traditions can be trusted to seize control over election laws all across America,” McConnell said.

“Nobody who is this desperate to take over our democracy on a one-party basis can be allowed to do it.”

Schumer said that “January 6th was a symptom of a broader illness” to delegitimize the country’s election process. AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Despite, Schumer’s renewed push for the rule change, his prospects to actually succeed are slim as Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema favor keeping the 60-vote hurdle in place.