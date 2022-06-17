McConaughey Meets With Biden, Manchin, Lindsey Graham About Guns – The Hamden Journal

“This is and was about gun responsibility,” reads the text at the opening of a video Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey posted this afternoon on social media. The black and white video goes on to show his meetings — presumably last week after making an emotional statement about gun violence during a White House briefing — with over 30 members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.

He’s seen speaking with or listening to Lindsey Graham, Joe Manchin, Corey Booker, Kyrsten Sinema, Kevin McCarthy, Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi — as well as President Biden.

“This is about mental health, safer schools AND keeping guns out of the IRresponsible hands that, by rule of law, still have access to them today,” says text onscreen.

“For ourselves, for our children, Republicans, Democrats and our fellow Americans…It’s time to be responsible.”

Earlier this month, the Austin American-Statesman newspaper published a lengthy letter from the actor in which he described himself as “a father and a gun owner, the son of a kindergarten teacher, and a Texan from Uvalde now living in Austin,” and called for Americans to “step up” and create change in “gun responsibility,” including enacting background checks, Red Flag Laws and age upping the requirement on semi-automatic firearms to 21.

The Oscar winner spent the first 12 years of his life in Uvalde, which is about 80 miles west of San Antonio and where earlier this month 19 students and 2 adults were massacred in a school shooting. McConaughey took his family, including his kids, to visit the memorial to the victims of the shooting, which he later said took place about a mile from where his mother once taught school.