McCarthy vows to probe China, COVID origins if GOP regains House

Top-ranking House Republican Kevin McCarthy insisted he’ll set up a bipartisan committee specifically targeting China if Republicans regain the majority in Congress in the upcoming midterms.

Probing the origins of COVID-19 and investigating allegations that President Biden’s family received $31 million in Chinese cash when he was vice president would be among the priorities for the committee, McCarthy told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

It comes after Congressional Republicans sent a letter to President Biden last month demanding transparency and cooperation to investigate whether COVID was leaked from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

In addition to investigating COVID, McCarthy said the committee would also look at how to compete with China.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy promised to investigate allegations that President Biden’s family received $31 million in Chinese cash when he was vice president. ANDY WONG/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX

“When we take the majority, we will create that committee on China and it will be a bipartisan committee, so you will have one American voice on how we can compete where China comes in and captures the critical minerals, when they come in and capture our medical supply and others,” he told the outlet.

In regards to the Biden family’s business dealings, McCarthy said an investigation into the entire brood may be warranted in the wake of allegations from Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer.

Schweizer alleged last month the Bidens had done five deals in China totaling some $31 million.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the committee would also look at how to compete with China. Fox News

“We might have to go further. You might just have to be able to have a further investigation just within this family. What are they doing, and where did this money come from?” McCarthy said.

“You take the actions of the Democrats — I do not know what China has on these people, but it must be so powerful because the actions at every turn stop and harm us but protect China.”