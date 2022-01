The Hill

McEnany sits down with Jan. 6 investigators

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sat down Wednesday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, a source familiar confirmed to The Hill. McEnany, who was subpoenaed in November, appeared before the committee virtually. CBS News was the first to report her meeting with the panel.McEnany was subpoenaed alongside former Trump aide Stephen Miller and other White House…