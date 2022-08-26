McCarthy blasts Big Tech after Zuckerberg bombshell

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the FBI and Big Tech as Orwellian Friday — after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the social media platform was wrong to censor The Post’s bombshell reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

“The FBI colluded with Big Tech to silence news stories weeks before the 2020 election in an attempt to control your access to information,” McCarthy tweeted late Thursday.

The California Republican then vowed to “hold all of them accountable.”

“Democrats in Congress have been intentionally ignoring the facts,” he seethed.

“When Republicans are back in charge, we will hold all of them accountable.”