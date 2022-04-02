McCarthy blasts Biden for ending Title 42 to expel migrants

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the Biden administration for the decision to lift a public health provision that allows migrants to be sent back across the Southern border.

McCarthy, the House minority leader, said Biden had “abdicated his responsibilities” at the Southern border by planning to end the provision, known as Title 42. The announcement to end the public health order is making the migrant crisis worse, he added.

“Today’s decision confirms that President Biden has abdicated his responsibilities at our borders and is actively working to make the border crisis worse,” McCarthy said in a statement Friday. “From day one of his administration, he has failed to protect our nation’s security and to secure the border.”

The Centers for Disease Control announced Friday the agency would be ending Title 42, which has been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to send migrants at the Southern border back to Mexico because of the pandemic.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that Biden is “actively working to make the border crisis worse.” Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Biden administration made the decision to end Title 42. It will still be in effect until May 23. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Activists and left-wing Democrats have claimed that the order is cruel and denies migrants due process. However, border law enforcement and Republican and moderate Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns regarding a spike in migration that could overwhelm agents and exceed last year’s massive numbers.

“This decision is wrong and will invite a lawless surge of illegal border crossings to enrich human traffickers and overwhelm our Border Patrol,” McCarthy said. “This will inflict suffering, pain and tragedy throughout our country.”

The provision was introduced in March 2020 amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. It will end on May 23, the CDC said.