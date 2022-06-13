McCarthy Accuses Democrats of ‘Jeopardizing People’s Lives’ by Stalling Supreme Court Safety Bill

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday expressed frustration after House Democrats declined his third request for unanimous consent to quickly advance a bill to increase security for Supreme Court justices.

McCarthy has tried several times over the past week to advance the measure — which passed the Senate last month but has stalled in the Democrat-controlled House — after authorities foiled an alleged assassination attempt against Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday.

“For the 3rd time in a week, I’m calling for a vote for stronger security for Supreme Court Justices—ALL of them,” McCarthy said on Twitter. “This isn’t partisan. The threat is real. Why is Speaker Pelosi blocking something that the Senate has already passed unanimously?”

The Senate passed a bill on May 9 to provide around-the-clock security to the families of Supreme Court justices after the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization draft leak sparked protests outside of the conservative justices’ homes. While the measure had bipartisan support in the Senate, it has stalled in the Democrat-controlled House as some Democrats have argued the enhanced protections should extend not only to the justices, but to others who work within the Court.

McCarthy said in remarks on Monday that there is “no reason” to further delay.

“I do not understand why we would risk that,” McCarthy said. “I do not understand why you’ll make sure that the Capitol is protected right now knowing that something could happen…or something could happen at the Supreme Court this week, but you won’t protect those justices.”

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Democrats’ decision to hold out for protections for Supreme Court staff and to wait to hold a vote on the measure until the following week.

“This issue is not about the justices, it’s about staff and the rest,” Pelosi said. “The justices are protected; you saw the attorney general even double down on that.”

Yet McCarthy on Monday said Pelosi’s comment “makes no sense” given that it came one day after police detained 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske with a Glock 17 handgun with two magazines and ammunition, a tactical knife, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, a screwdriver, and other gear in a backpack outside of Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland, according to a criminal complaint.

The man told authorities he called 911 because he was having suicidal thoughts. He told a dispatcher he had come “from California to kill a specific” Supreme Court justice, the affidavit said.

He told authorities that he was motivated by the leaked majority draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that would overturn Roe v. Wade. He said he was contemplating “how to give his life purpose” when he decided to kill Kavanaugh after finding his address on the Internet, according to the complaint.

McCarthy on Monday said if Democrats choose to “change the bill and move it back to the Senate” it will be obvious they are “trying to kill it” given that every senator had voted for the security bill in its initial form.

“You’re trying to delay it,” he said. “That’s exactly what you’re doing.”

“If you think something else needs to be added, run it by itself,” McCarthy added. “I think you’re jeopardizing people’s lives. I think you’re jeopardizing the safety of the Supreme Court.”

