M&BR’s Three Stars: Michigan State players of the game

Michigan football exorcises another demon that has been hanging over its head after a convincing win over Michigan State under the lights on Saturday. Below are Maize & Blue Review’s three stars of the game.

1. Jake Moody

Kicker Jake Moody almost single-handedly beat Michigan State with his leg today. Without him, who knows what the score would be with his clutch kicking? Moody goes 5-for-5, with the longest kick of 54-yards in the win.

2. Blake Corum

Another game, another monster performance by running back Blake Corum. It’s the fifth-straight 100-yard game on the season, on top of eclipsing the 1000-yard rushing mark on the season. He finished the game with 177 yards and a touchdown, with the toughest 177 yards you will see all year. Bursting through tackles and being slippery as ever, Corum is a crucial piece to the cog on Saturday.

3. Michigan DBs