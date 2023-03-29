M&BR Spring Game Draft: Henschke vs McCue

M&BR Spring Game Draft: Henschke vs McCue

by
Maize&BlueReview – M&BR Spring Game Draft: Henschke vs McCue

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-03-29 20:38:41 -0500’) }}
football
Edit


Trevor McCue

Maize&BlueReview

Staff Writer

Maize & Blue Review’s Josh Henschke and Trevor McCue go back and forth and compete in a fantasy-style draft with the Michigan spring roster. We share our thoughts on potential breakouts based on what we have been hearing during spring practices.

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Certain Data by Sportradar and Stats Perform

© 2023 Yahoo. All rights reserved.