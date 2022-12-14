‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Drops New Trailer For Season 2 – The Hamden Journal

Paramount+ has dropped a new trailer for season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown, which will debut on Sunday, January 15. Starring Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, the series will premiere the following day in the U.K. and Australia.

From Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The series also stars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Stephen Kay.