Maybe America Will ‘Be OK After All’

Everything’s bigger in Texas.

The Fab 5 are back in the first trailer for Queer Eye season 6, and they’re teaching residents of the lone star state how to love themselves even more.

The first sneak peek gives moments of emotion and connection amid the coronavirus pandemic, and seems to speak on healing. “Maybe America is gonna be okay after all,” Jonathan Van Ness says in the trailer.

Coming off year one of the global health crisis, Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Tan France will reunite to bring new styles, outlooks and home design to 10 Texans in need of a little self-care.

“We’re in Texas, everybody!” Van Ness exclaims in the trailer.

Queer Eye. (L to R) Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France

Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflx

The preview continues to stress the hardships that many faced in the past year. “2020 was a hard year for all of us,” Brown says. Porowski adds: “It’s been a year of a pandemic, so much change.”

And through the devastation, new lessons have come to light. “However, it’s a moment to really remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other,” France says.

In the clip, viewers are introduced to a few of the heroes. 10 will appear in total, in 10 45-minute episodes on the streaming platform. All will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 31.

First up is Tammy, a “two step dance instructor at her family-owned honkey-tonk.” But Tammy isn’t the only one who’s going to be learning something new on the episode. “What is a honkey-tonk?” asks France.

“I am an older woman, but do I show cleavage? You bet,” Tammy says in the preview.

Next is Josh, who is “charming and wonderful, but he doesn’t shower half the time,” according to a woman in the preview. Another hero’s gender transition will be celebrated in season 6.

“Took me 20 years to realize I needed to transition,” the woman says. She adds: “Everyone else is saying that they’re proud of me, but my dad has just never said that.”

Further clips in the two-minute trailer show a high school prom, a bakery on the brink of closing, a man who appears to have lost his wife, and many emotional lines from the Queer Eye experts. “If you want true healing, you gotta own up to what you did and confront it,” Brown says.

Queer Eye first aired on Netflix in 2018. It’s won the Emmy Award for outstanding reality program each year since, from 2018 through 2021.