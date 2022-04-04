‘Maybe a reunion in the works’ for Bills, Stephon Gilmore

If the Buffalo Bills have one hole on their roster that stands out above the rest it’s at cornerback.

No. 1 corner Tre’Davious White continues his rehab from a serious knee injury while Buffalo’s other opening day starter, Levi Wallace, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In an effort to shore things up in the secondary, the Bills reportedly have some interest in looking toward their past.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bills are still sniffing around the starting cornerback market. Evidently a name they’ve looked into is ex-Bill Stephon Gilmore.

“Kansas City Chiefs have done their homework on him; there’s interest there. Philadelphia Eagles need a starting corner; there’s belief to be interest on him around the league with the Eagles. There’s some other wild-card teams. Buffalo Bills, they’ve been looking at some starting cornerback help. He played there as a rookie; maybe there’s a reunion in the works potentially. But nothing really cooking right now. He’s also like [Tyrann Mathieu]—willing to take his time if he has to.”

Previously a first-round pick of the Bills, Gilmore will be 32 in September. He spent 2012 through 2016 with the Bills before skipping over to the New England Patriots.

In 2019, Gilmore was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore ended up rounding out last season with the Carolina Panthers but he only appeared in eight games last season. Pro Football Focus still graded Gilmore a 77.1 overall for his efforts a year ago, a very solid number.

In terms of Gilmore actually coming back to Buffalo, money would play a huge part.

It’s unclear exactly how much Gilmore will land on the market considering his age. Regardless, the Bills currently have less than $2 million in salary cap space following their early waves of free agency.

It would likely take some magic from Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane to lock up Gilmore while also creating space for the Bills’ upcoming 2022 NFL draft class.

Gilmore seems unlikely, but never say never.

