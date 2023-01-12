‘Mayans M.C.’ To End With Season 5 At FX – The Hamden Journal

Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5 on FX.

FX boss John Landgraf revealed the move during the network’s TCA day on Thursday.

Created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, Mayans M.C.— a spin-off series of the network’s hit Sons of Anarchy— follows a motley crew of Latin men who found a family in the motorcycle club charter Santo Padre on the California and Mexico border. While the story is about the M.C., it also features powerful female characters that are bold and powerful in their own right.

Returning series stars include J.D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger, Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Frankie Loyal, Vincent Vargas, and Joseph Raymond Lucero.

The Season 4 finale saw the M.C. mourn the loss of their brother Coco (Richard Cabral) who was killed in battle earlier in the season. It was also a big episode for Sons of Anarchy fans with the return of Kim Coates as Tig where he shared a particularly emotional reunion with OG Marcus Alvarez (Rivera).

In another tie-in to SOA, Meth Mountain’s Isaac Packer’s (JR Bourne) reaper tattoo was finally explained in the episode. He is the younger brother of Les Packer (Robert Patrick), President of SAMCRO’s San Bernadino chapter who had been undergoing cancer treatment. Still alive and kicking, a return of Les would make total sense for Mayan M.C.‘s final season.

When the series returns, Santo Padre will have a new leader in EZ (Pardo) who orchestrated the ouster of El Padrino snatching the seat at the head of the table. Alvarez wanted to barter peace between SAMCRO and Santo Padre but EZ and his brothers want war. Hopefully, this sets up the ultimate Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. crossover fans have ever seen.