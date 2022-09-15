Maya Hawke “Would Love” For Robin To Die In Season 5 – The Hamden Journal

With the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things, viewers are bracing to say goodbye to some of their beloved characters. Maya Hawke, who portrays Robin Buckley in the Netflix series, wants to have her “hero’s moment” to conclude her story arc.

“I would love to die and get my hero’s moment,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Hawke also revealed that her character on the streaming series is team Steve and Nancy. However, the actor analyzed the relationship between Steve and Nancy on a deeper level adding, “I personally think that the thing that’s so beautiful about the show: it actually has never really been about romance. People are always shipping characters in that show, but really that show’s about friendship.”

Ahead of Season 5 of the sci-fi drama, the Duffer Brothers teased that they will try not to add too many new characters for the final season.

“I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster. We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess,” Matt Duffer told IndieWire.