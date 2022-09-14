May December Todd Haynes Charles Melton Star Natalie Portman Julianne Moore – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Charles Melton has landed the coveted lead in May December opposite Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in the next film by director Todd Haynes.

Melton is coming off The Sun Is Also A Star and, Bad Boys For Life. This role has starmaking potential. It takes place two decades after the scandalized romance between a teacher and her student. Moore plays the wife Gracie, and Melton plays the younger husband Joe. Their twin are about to graduate high school, and a movie is going to be made about their life. The Hollywood actress who’ll be playing the wife comes to spend time with the family to better understand her character. Family dynamics unravel under the pressure of the outside gaze. Joe, never having processed what happened in his youth, starts to confront the reality of life as an empty-nester at 36. And as Elizabeth and Gracie study each other, the similarities and differences between the two women begin to ebb and flow. The film explores truth, storytelling and the difficulties of fully understanding another person.

Samy Burch wrote the screenplay, from a story by Burch and Alex Mechanik. Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions and Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films are producing alongside Portman and Sophie Mas under their MountainA banner.

