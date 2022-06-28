Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

by

American City Business Journals

Colorado’s largest restaurant chain’s CEO to retire at end of year

After leading Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Nasdaq: RRGB) through what company officials called “one of the most tumultuous eras in the history of the restaurant industry,” President/CEO Paul Murphy will retire at the end of this year. The Greenwood Village-headquartered company announced that Murphy will help the board of directors to seek out his successor and will remain on as a special adviser through March 2023 to assist with the transition. The company also said in a news release that Murphy has fulfilled his original promise of leading the full-service restaurant for three years — a timeframe that Red Robin didn’t announce upon his hiring in September 2019.