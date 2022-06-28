Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

American City Business Journals

Colorado’s largest restaurant chain’s CEO to retire at end of year

After leading Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Nasdaq: RRGB) through what company officials called “one of the most tumultuous eras in the history of the restaurant industry,” President/CEO Paul Murphy will retire at the end of this year. The Greenwood Village-headquartered company announced that Murphy will help the board of directors to seek out his successor and will remain on as a special adviser through March 2023 to assist with the transition. The company also said in a news release that Murphy has fulfilled his original promise of leading the full-service restaurant for three years — a timeframe that Red Robin didn’t announce upon his hiring in September 2019.