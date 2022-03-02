Max Verstappen to sign new Red Bull contract and Nikita Mazepin barred from British Grand Prix – F1 news LIVE

Netflix reveal teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season four
The 2022 F1 season build-up continues with Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull contract and Haas’ Russian driver Nikita Mazepin the focus after a compelling week of testing in Barcelona ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix later this month.
Amid the conflict in Ukraine, Mazepin’s future was in doubt after IOC guidance to not permit athletes from Russia or Belarus to compete.
But despite the FIA providing the green light for him to continue racing, under a neutral flag admittedly, Mazepin was barred from the British Grand Prix by Motorsport UK and could find himself out of a seat as his team Haas debate whether to proceed with the son of Dmitry Mazepin, who is the owner of their main sponsor Uralkali.
Verstappen is also on the verge of signing a mammoth new contract at Red Bull to end speculation about his future.
And there will also be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine.
Follow all the latest news and updates from F1 below.
Red Bull have ‘ruined a few great drivers’, says McLaren chief
Red Bull have been “a bit brutal” on young drivers and been accused of “ruining a few” that had the potential to succeed in Formula 1 according to the chief executive of McLaren, Zak Brown.
Max Verstappen secured his first F1 world title in 2021 having progressed through the ranks at Red Bull, following the achievements and career path of four-time drivers’ championship winner Sebastian Vettel.
While Daniel Ricciardo would also be counted as a success of Red Bull’s driver development program, helmed by Helmut Marko, Brown believes that the team has been detrimental to a number of promising young drivers.
Mexican driver Pato O’Ward is now a highly-competitive youngster in IndyCar with McLaren, and Brown thinks that O’Ward warranted greater opportunities than those afforded him by Christian Horner and his team.
“If you look at Red Bull’s history other than Max, they have let a handful of great drivers slip through their hands,” Brown said to The Race..
“I think they’ve ruined a few that I think had it, but weren’t given enough opportunity.
“But they won the championship last year, we didn’t, so I can’t say they don’t know what they’re doing.”
Luke Baker2 March 2022 14:56
‘There is a lot of work to do’: Red Bull reveal weight problem with 2022 car
Red Bull have confirmed that they are one of a number of Formula 1 teams struggling with a car that weighs significantly more than the minimum.
The minimum weight was upped this year to account for changes in regulations about car aerodynamics, with teams forced to significantly redesign their cars.
However teams are reportedly finding cutting weight troublesome as they try to be as close to the minimum as possible and avoid sacrificing speed.
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that only a single team are not having problems trying to shed mass, and thinks another raising of the minimum could occur.
Jack Rathborn2 March 2022 14:45
Max Verstappen expecting ‘completely different’ Red Bull for start of season after testing
Max Verstappen says he was happy with Red Bull’s performance at the first pre-season testing session in Barcelona but believes his car will be “completely different” by the time Formula One heads to Bahrain next week.
Verstappen will begin his title defence at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March but before that his Red Bull car will return to the track in Sakhir for the official pre-season test.
Amid the biggest overhaul in rules and regulations in several years, teams are fine-tuning their cars after hitting the track for the first time following weeks in the factories.
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed they are not the only team to be having issues with car weight, while Mercedes have paid particular attention to the “interesting” sidepods on the RB18.
Luke Baker2 March 2022 14:30
Nikita Mazepin: British Grand Prix ban for Russian driver
Nikita Mazepin – the Russian F1 driver – has been barred from the British Grand Prix following a Motorsport UK decision.
But Motorsport UK have taken a firmer stance following the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s forces, with no Russian or Belarusian licenced teams, competitors or officials approved to enter motorsport competitions or events in the UK.
Chair of Motorsport UK, David Richards CBE, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Mazepin will be unable to race at Silverstone on 3 July unless circumstances change.
“The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict,” said Richards.
Luke Baker2 March 2022 14:11
Max Verstappen to sign mammoth new Red Bull contract
Max Verstappen is on the verge of signing a huge new deal to stay with Red Bull and end speculation over his F1 future.
It was reported earlier in the week that the two sides were in talks but it is now understood that Verstappen has agreed a multi-year contract and an announcement is expected before the end of the week.
The deal will earn him just over £40m per year – putting him on a par with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes – and will lock the 24-year-old into Red Bull until close to his 30th birthday.
Mercedes had been rumoured to be targeting Verstappen when his current contract expired at the end of 2023 if Hamilton were to retire but the Dutchman is now set to have his future secured by the time his title defence gets underway in Bahrain on March 20.
Luke Baker2 March 2022 13:48
Bernie Ecclestone backs F1 decision to allow Russian drivers to race
Bernie Ecclestone has supported Formula One’s decision not to outlaw Russian drivers.
“It was absolutely the right decision by the FIA,” Ecclestone, who ran F1 for four decades, told the PA news agency.
“There are so many things being agreed by the world about this conflict between Russian and Ukraine. But I don’t think anybody has really thought it through, or got their heads around it.
“If there is a Russian driver in F1, what does it have to do with Russia fighting a war? There is no relationship there. The Russian athletes have nothing to do with this conflict. They are not part of it, and they have never been part of it. They just happen to be Russian.”
Luke Baker2 March 2022 13:31
Nikita Mazepin barred from British Grand Prix
Nikita Mazepin has now been barred from competing at the British Grand Prix by Motorsport UK, despite the FIA clearing the Russian driver to continue racing under a neutral flag.
The FIA had officially announced they will ignore IOC guidance in that no Russian or Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in any international competitions until further notice.
But chair of Motorsport UK, David Richards, along with the board of the organisation confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Mazepin would not be able to race at Silverstone on July 3 unless the situation in Ukraine changes.
Motorsport UK stated that no Russian/Belarusian licensed teams are approved to enter motorsport competitions in the UK, no Russian/Belarusian licensed competitors or officials are approved to participate in UK motorsport events, and no Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (on uniform, equipment and car) can be displayed at Motorsport UK permitted events.
“The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict.” Richards said.
“We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded. It is our duty to use whatever influence and leverage we might have to bring this wholly unjustified invasion of Ukraine to a halt.”
Luke Baker2 March 2022 13:11
Banning Russia from sport is ‘unfair’, former F1 driver claims
Former Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat has claimed it is “unfair” to ban Russian athletes and teams from international sport as Nikita Mazepin’s future at Haas remains in the balance.
Jack Rathborn2 March 2022 13:00
Nikita Mazepin future still in doubt despite FIA clearing Russian to continue racing under a neutral flag
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin’s future in Formula 1 is still in doubt despite being allowed to continue racing in Formula 1 under a neutral flag.
The FIA has officially announced they will ignore IOC guidance in that no Russian or Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete in any international competitions until further notice.
But despite being permitted to drive under a neutral flag, Mazepin’s Haas future could still be in doubt.
His seat could be taken from him as the team’s future with main Russian sponsor Uralkali, owned by Nikita’s father Dmitry, continues to be unresolved.
The team are expected to make an update in the coming hours.
Jack Rathborn2 March 2022 12:45
‘I think it could happen again’: Mercedes’ plan for Lewis Hamilton in 2022 predicted
Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has predicted that 2022 could be the year that Lewis Hamilton wins his eighth F1 Drivers’ Championship.
Hamilton, currently level with Michael Schumacher on seven world titles, was denied the outright record in a controversial ending to the season in Abu Dhabi last year but Herbert thinks Mercedes actually over-achieved in 2021 and were always planning to target 2022.
“I think Mercedes did so well last year because of the budget cap coming into effect, that’s really something that they didn’t spend so much [on] last year,” Herbert told Sky Sports News.
“I think their big upgrade was at Silverstone, Red Bull seemed to do one more or less [at] every race we went to.
“So maybe there’s going to be that, pushing that budget towards what they’re going to be using this year and I think Mercedes, I think [a world title] could happen again for Lewis.”
Luke Baker2 March 2022 12:31