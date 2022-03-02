Max Verstappen to sign new Red Bull contract and Nikita Mazepin barred from British Grand Prix – F1 news LIVE

Netflix reveal teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season four

The 2022 F1 season build-up continues with Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull contract and Haas’ Russian driver Nikita Mazepin the focus after a compelling week of testing in Barcelona ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix later this month.

Amid the conflict in Ukraine, Mazepin’s future was in doubt after IOC guidance to not permit athletes from Russia or Belarus to compete.

But despite the FIA providing the green light for him to continue racing, under a neutral flag admittedly, Mazepin was barred from the British Grand Prix by Motorsport UK and could find himself out of a seat as his team Haas debate whether to proceed with the son of Dmitry Mazepin, who is the owner of their main sponsor Uralkali.

Verstappen is also on the verge of signing a mammoth new contract at Red Bull to end speculation about his future.

And there will also be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

Follow all the latest news and updates from F1 below.