Max Verstappen delivers barbed response to Lewis Hamilton’s praise for Silverstone race

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ahead of the Grand Prix in Austria – REUTERS

The 2022 Formula One season has lacked one defining feature of last year’s action – an on-track duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Last week’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone offered arguably the most thrilling racing of F1’s new era, and Hamilton proclaimed himself a big fan.

The closely-fought and hard-fought battle for second place between Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc was perhaps the best demonstration of what the new regulations and a decent circuit can offer. In the end Perez emerged on top, with Hamilton finishing third and Leclerc fourth.

Since Sunday, Hamilton has been particularly vocal in singing the praises of the racing and the skill and fairness in combat of Red Bull’s Perez and Ferrari’s Leclerc.

Yet Verstappen, his title rival from last year, responded to Hamilton’s comments with a back-handed remark about the Briton’s racecraft.

“I think it’s quite nice that, at 37 years of age, you can still learn how to hit an apex,” Verstappen told Dutch media on Thursday, Autosport reports.

“He is learning, so that is positive. It is also good for younger drivers to know that you are still learning when you are 37 years old,” Verstappen added.

Race winner Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari, Second placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Third placed Lewis Hamilton – GETTY IMAGES

Hamilton and Verstappen had numerous on-track clashes throughout the 2021 title campaign, with the Dutchman emerging the eventual victor at Abu Dhabi. The most controversial and violent of those was at the British Grand Prix last year, where an incident at the high-speed right-hander at Copse ended with Verstappen in the barriers, later taken to hospital.

Hamilton would come back to win the race despite the incident and a subsequent penalty. It is this crash that Verstappen appears to be indirectly referring to, as Hamilton took the inside line but missed the apex in a heavy car laden with fuel, understeering into Verstappen’s car on the outside at speeds of more than 170mph.

Having glowingly described the racing on Sunday as like back in his karting days, Hamilton again praised the action last weekend and said he was not bothered by Perez’s defence, despite the Mexican’s actions being noted by the stewards.

“The racing between us was great. I would have done exactly the same thing [as Sergio]. I don’t think there was anything bad [about the racing] to take from the weekend,” he said.

The racing resumes this weekend in Austria, with Verstappen on course for a second world title. Hamilton is 88 points behind and in sixth in the standings. Even his best hopes for the season are simply winning a race.

For the first time this year and after 10 rounds of 22, however, Hamilton believes that is a possibility.

“There really is potential in the car… with a little bit more digging and hard work hopefully we can get closer,” Hamilton said on Thursday.

“I truly believe we can get a race win this year.”