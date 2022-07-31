Max Verstappen claims victory at Hungarian Grand Prix as Ferrari implode again

Max Verstappen celebrates with his Red Bull team – GETTY IMAGES

Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix after another Ferrari strategy blunder cost Charles Leclerc a probable victory.

Verstappen crossed the line 7.8 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton, following a late surge from the seven-time world champion, with George Russell third.

Leclerc finished sixth and now trails Verstappen by 80 points heading into the sport’s summer break.

After overcoming 30 laps of pole man Russell’s resistance to take the lead with a brilliant move around the outside of the Mercedes at Turn 1, Leclerc looked on course to take the chequered flag.

But the Monegasque’s afternoon was wrecked – and his championship hopes dealt an almost irreversible blow – when Ferrari elected to put their star driver on the hardest rubber.

From being the fastest man on track, Leclerc suddenly had no speed, and he was gobbled up by Verstappen, who started 10th, at the start of lap 40.

Verstappen spun at the penultimate corner on the same lap to allow Leclerc back into the lead.

But such was his lack of pace on a strategy dismissed by tyre supplier Pirelli, Verstappen was back past the Ferrari, racing past his beleaguered rival at the second corner five laps later.

From there, Verstappen’s eighth win of his championship defence never appeared in danger with a second title in as many years looking increasingly likely.

The opening half of Sunday’s race was led by Russell after he raced away from his marks 24 hours after claiming the first pole of his career.

Carlos Sainz, who started second, nibbled at Russell’s Mercedes gearbox through the opening corner, but Russell displayed great composure to keep the Ferrari man at bay, and he pulled 2.4 seconds clear after just three laps.

Sainz and Leclerc started to claw Russell back in but after the first round of stops, Russell’s lead remained at two seconds.

By now, Leclerc was past Sainz and the fastest man in Hungary. A look of resignation appeared on Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s face, and despite Russell’s stoic resistance, Leclerc got his man on lap 30.

Despite the threat of rain, that appeared to be that for Leclerc, only for Ferrari to make a bizarre strategy call.

Leclerc crashed out while leading last weekend’s French Grand Prix, but here his team were to blame, with their star man having to stop for tyres one more time than his rivals.

He is now the equivalent of three wins behind with Verstappen with nine rounds to come after the sport’s month shutdown.

Hamilton started seventh but moved up to fifth after passing both Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso at the start.

For large periods of the race, Hamilton was out of contention, but, after adopting a different strategy to those around him, the race came towards the British driver in the closing stages.

With 19 laps remaining, Hamilton was in the lead when he stopped for the softest rubber.

He left the pits in fifth, but passed Sainz with seven laps left and then moved ahead of team-mate Russell with five to run, finishing the race with the fastest lap.

Sainz crossed the line in fourth, one place ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Final positions after race (70 laps)

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1hr 39mins 35.912secs Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP +7.834 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP +12.337 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari +14.579 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull +15.688 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari +16.047 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +1:18.300 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri

Not Classified: Valtteri Bottas (Fin)

Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton, 1min 21.386secs on lap 57

Hungarian Grand Prix: as it happened

04:00 PM

Updated constructor standings

Ferrari lose more ground… to Mercedes and Red Bull.

03:59 PM

Updated driver standings

Surely no hope of a competitive championship now.

03:59 PM

George Russell on a good, but slightly disappointing, third

When it started spitting at the beginning and we were on the soft tyres I thought we were on. Amazing job by the team. pole position, double podium, we’ve really made progress. Pleased with the podium.

03:58 PM

Lewis Hamilton on his second second place in a row

I was struggling at the beginning of the race and wasn’t sure whether I could catch the guys up. I really want to acknowledge my team who have continued to push and never give up through this tough year. Really unlucky for George today. The other guys still have a bit of an edge and we’re closing. It’s an amazing way to go into the break. Hopefully we will bring some more [pace] into the second half. Either way, two seconds in a row I’m really happy.

03:57 PM

Max Verstappen speaks after another win

I was hoping that I could get close to a podium. Very tricky conditions out there. We had a very good strategy… always pitting at the right time. We had some good out laps. [On his spin] I was struggling with the shifts and the clutch and we had to change a few things around, that cost a bit of performance and tit caught me out at that corner. It was very good. I was battling a lot of guys so it was a lot of fun out there. it was a crazy race and very happy that we won.

03:46 PM

Hungarian GP – Top 10

VER HAM RUS SAI PER LEC NOR ALO OCO VET

03:44 PM

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE 2022 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

The title is almost a formality. He will increase his lead to 80 points with only nine rounds left. Hamilton in second with the fastest lap bonus point. Russell in a creditable third.

03:42 PM

FINAL LAP

The rain is significant enough for DRS to be disabled but it will surely not be enough to stop Verstappen from an excellent comeback drive.

03:41 PM

Lap 69 of 70 – Verstappen leads Hamilton under VSC

The VSC will end this lap but with no full SC that should be it. Though Russell says “it’s raining hard at the moment”. Is there a sting in the tail yet? I doubt it.

03:38 PM

Lap 68 of 70 – Bottas has pulled over by the side of the road

In the middle sector I think. That will at least be a VSC if not a full SC. And if that is the case the end of the race, most likely.

VSC deployed.

03:37 PM

Lap 67 of 70 – Verstappen leads Hamilton by 10.7s

Russell’s main aim should be keeping the podium from Sainz. He was four tenths slower the last lap and is currently 2.3s ahead. It’s far from guaranteed.

03:36 PM

Lap 66 of 70 – Top six and gaps

VER HAM +10.8 RUS +12.9 SAI +14.7 PER +20.5 LEC +23.9

It’s hard to describe how bad a day this is for Ferrari. If Leclerc finishes behind even Perez. Well. I don’t really know what to say.

03:35 PM

Lap 65 of 70 – Hamilton gets Russell for second!

He has had rapid pace in this stint on these tyres. Russell fought well there but didn’t make it too difficult for his team-mate.

Five and a bit laps to go… 11 seconds the gap to leader Verstappen. Not sure if Russell would have moved out of the way first of all it would have changed the outcome.

03:34 PM

Lap 64 of 70 – Hamilton still fying here

Will Mercedes have their drivers fight? It looks like it… Russell hasn’t moved over when he could have done. Neither can challenge Verstappen for the win, though, even if Hamilton is 1.3s a lap quicker. 10.8s the gap from Hamilton to leader Verstappen.

03:32 PM

Lap 63 of 70 – Hamilton takes Sainz for third!

Hamilton nearly got his nose alongside the rear wheels of Sainz at the final turn! From them on it was a piece of cake with the aid of DRS. Simple stuff, but significant stuff. Mercedes now second and third on track and on merit, with no retirements ahead of them.

Hamilton is now going to hunt down Russell…

03:31 PM

Lap 62 of 70 – Hamilton still showing good pace on these softs

Sainz is now approaching backmarkers at the end of the lap. It means he might get DRS

(as well as Hamilton) but he could also get caught out.

He doesn’t get DRS… will he keep the place? Doubtful…

03:30 PM

Lap 61 of 70 – Verstappen extends his lead

He has this sewn up, surely. Sainz now within 1.6s of Russell but he has a bigger problem behind: Hamilton, who has DRS.

03:28 PM

Lap 60 of 70 – Verstappen leads Russell by nine seconds

Fair to say that Russell has maximised the machinery beneath him today. Very difficult to argue that Ferrari have done that in any way today… or even this season.

03:27 PM

Lap 59 of 70 – Top 10

VER RUS SAI HAM PER LEC NOR LO OCO BOT

The messages on the timing screen says it’s raining trackside. Again it is nothing significant, though it does look heavier than it has been all day.

03:26 PM

Lap 58 of 70 – Norris driving a fairly solitary race in seventh

Couldn’t really do much more in this car, really. Started fourth but the two Red Bulls and one Mercedes behind him are in a different league.

03:24 PM

Lap 57 of 70 – Updated top six and gaps after that Leclerc stop

VER RUS +8.4 SAI +10.6 HAM +16.8 PER +25.6 LEC +33.0

Hamilton flying at the moment. 1.4s quicker than Sainz ahead of him that last lap. I think Verstappen will simply be able to manage his tyres until the end here.

03:22 PM

Lap 56 of 70 – Leclerc comes out in sixth and on the soft tyres

Where is he going to finish up here? He needs to make up 14 seconds on Hamilton in around as many laps to even get fourth…

03:21 PM

Lap 55 of 70 – This very much feels like another Ferrari strategy “masterclass”

I don’t think they are even doing the basic things that well, let along the marginal things that will give them victory. Yet again they have thrown away an excellent position. Yes, Verstappen has had a rapid car and has driven well from 10th but it has been too easy for him. And he spun!

03:20 PM

Lap 54 of 70 – Russell can’t really get close enough to try a move into turn one

Russell is much close in the final turn this time, right on his rear wing. Leclerc got a bit squirrelly on exit and that gives Russell a chance. He has to work for the spot in the braking zone, going around the outside and into second!

Verstappen is still 8.1s up the road…

Leclerc told to box. Ouch. From the hard tyres.

03:18 PM

Lap 53 of 70 – Russell can’t really get close enough to try a move into turn one

Verstappen leads Leclerc by a full seven seconds now. But can he go to the end on the medium tyres? Almost certainly, yes. But will it be quick enough? He’s lapping a fair bit quicker than the Ferrari at the moment, so nothing to worry about currently.

03:17 PM

Lap 52 of 70 – Russell thinks about a move into turn one

But only jinks as they enter the braking zone. Hamilton comes out on a set of soft tyres. Leclerc is really clinging on to second here. They are approaching more backmarkers.

03:15 PM

Lap 51 of 70 – Russell gunning for Leclerc now

He’s very cloe at the start of this lap as they pick off the backmarkers… not sure if Leclerc was caught out by them or not.

Sainz the fastest man on the track at the moment on his soft tyres. Hamilton is told to pit at the end of this lap.

03:14 PM

Lap 50 of 70 – Still 21 laps to go

Will Verstappen’s tyres hang on? You could say the same for Russell but I doubt that the Englishman has taken as much life out of his.

Here’s the current top 10:

HAM VER LEC RUS SAI PER NOR ALO OCO BOT

03:13 PM

Lap 49 of 70 – Hamilton now leads

Though he will be stopping again for soft tyres as he has yet to run on anything other than a medium. Wonder what he can do with a late burst? He could well get Sainz with a tyre advantage.

03:11 PM

Lap 48 of 70 – Slow stop for Sainz, who goes onto the softs

More than four seconds. He stopped first so if Hamilton stops now the Mercedes would probably still be behind.

Sainz came out about nine or so seconds behind Russell. Russell is now lapping similarly to Leclerc.

03:10 PM

Lap 47 of 70 – Top six and gaps

SAI HAM +2.2 VER +11.1 LEC +13.4 RUS +14.9 PER +37.8

Not the greatest day for Perez. Verstappen reiterates the light drizzle that has persisted around this track. In comes Sainz from the lead.

03:08 PM

Lap 46 of 70 – Leclerc on the hard tyres here

And that could come back to him. Verstappen has probably used a fair bit of his tyre life closing in on Leclerc, overtaking him and then spinning and having to do it all again…

Hamilton showing some good pace relative to Sainz here.

03:07 PM

Lap 45 of 70 – Sainz leads Hamilton by 3.4s

Verstappen within DRS range on the pit straight again! He doesn’t get the Ferrari at the first corner but then does immediately after! He went deep on the outside and then optimised his exit, switching to the inside line to turn two and is back into third. That Red Bull is rapid today.

03:05 PM

Lap 44 of 70 – Verstappen is right up onto the back of Leclerc already

He sets another fastest lap of the race. I think Russell’s hopes of victory now rely on something unexpected happening, I’m afraid.

03:04 PM

Lap 43 of 70 – Top six and gaps

SAI HAM +4.4 LEC +17.1 VER +17.9 RUS +19.8 PER +42.6

Sainz and Hamilton have only stopped once.

03:03 PM

Lap 42 of 70 – Verstappen spins at the end of the lap!

Lost the rear end on exit at the penultimate turn. He gets it going again but loses a place to Leclerc and then nearly Russell! How costly could that be for this race? Is it slippery out there?

03:02 PM

Lap 41 of 70 – Verstappen takes Leclerc!

And that is effectively for the race lead! He has rapid pace on these fresh mediums, gets DRS on the pit straight and takes the inside line, later on the brakes, to the delight of the crowd. Leclerc squeeze him right to the outside of the track but Verstappen committed.

“These tyres are ****,” Leclerc says soon after.

03:00 PM

Lap 40 of 70 – In comes leader Leclerc

It’s not a rapid stop but it’ll do. Russell’s was a few tenths quicker but Verstappen stopping first and punching in the fastest sector times in sectors two and three means he takes Russell for fifth! Leclerc has gone onto the hards but Russell onto the mediums. That’s a bit of an odd decision, when he was leading. Russell could have tried something different to try and win…

02:58 PM

Lap 39 of 70 – Verstappen goes onto the medium tyres and comes out in sixth

32 laps to go on those tyres. Russell also told to box. Might he then go onto the hard tyres?

Ferrari mechanics also out…

02:57 PM

Lap 38 of 70 – Has the rain intensified?

“Everything feels extremely slippery for some reason,” Norris says. A few more spots of rain on the camera. Nothing visible through the media centre windows, though. Yet.

Russell says he’s struggling with the rears. Sainz not making a huge dent into his advantage, though.

In comes Verstappen…

02:56 PM

Lap 37 of 70 – Leclerc leads Russell by 4.4s

The Mercedes doesn’t have the pace of the Ferrari today. That is perhaps no great surprise. He is still doing a sterling job. Sainz around 1.3s off Russell but Verstappen is closer to him. So that’s a relief for Russell, I guess.

02:53 PM

Lap 36 of 70 – Full order

LEC RUS SAI VER HAM PER NOR RIC STR OCO VET ALO GAS BOT MSC ZHO LAT MAG ALB TSU

02:53 PM

Lap 35 of 70 – Russell under pressure from Sainz now

I fear this will be a matter of time, too. Verstappen is now only 1.5s behind the Ferrari so will want to take advantage of this potential squabble. Tsunoda spins into last place at the chicane but gets it going again.

Half distance.

02:51 PM

Lap 34 of 70 – No retirements yet this race

Norris and Ricciardo are running reasonable well in P7 and P8. As the fourth fastest team that is where they should be, really.

02:50 PM

Lap 33 of 70 – Leclerc leads Russell by 1.9s

Verstappen says “it’s drizzling more and more”. It doesn’t seem to be anything significant at the moment. Yet.

Verstappen’s pace is good: not far off Leclerc’s pace.

02:48 PM

Lap 32 of 70 – Top six and gaps

LEC RUS +1.9 SAI +3.1 VER +5.5 HAM +11.4 PER +19.5

02:47 PM

Lap 31 of 70 – Leclerc takes the lead!

A good exit again, gets DRS and closes up on the pit straight. Russell moves to the inside but Leclerc stays on the racing line, brakes later and takes the lead!

Russell now looking vulnerable to Sainz behind him. Verstappen is not too far away, either.

02:46 PM

Lap 30 of 70 – How much longer can Russell keep this up?

Leclerc is not favouring a move at turn one here but keeping his powder dry for a run at turns two and three… it’s not working, though. He tries the outside line but Russell is equal to it. The Mercedes driver has to keep his boot bolted to the pedal to keep the lead. Brave driving

02:45 PM

Lap 29 of 70 – Russell defending for his life here

Leclerc gets DRS on the pit straight this time but is a bit further back going into turn one, two and three. What this squabble does do is let Max Verstappen in a bit. That said, the Dutchman still has Sainz to get through.

Leclerc looks really close into the final two turns now…

This could be it?

02:43 PM

Lap 28 of 70 – Leclerc closing in

Leclerc moves to the outside after turn one… after not really trying a move. Russell goes around the outside at turns two and three and keeps the lead!

I can’t see Russell keeping hold of the lead for a great deal longer. Not that he won’t try to…

02:42 PM

Lap 27 of 70 – Russell under huge pressure now

Leclerc’s DRS is not enough to think about a move into turn one this time. Verstappen is closing in on Sainz, though gradually. That Ferrari has decent pace today.

Leclerc needs a good exit from the final turn to think about an overtake…

02:41 PM

Lap 26 of 70 – Leclerc approaching DRS range of Russell now

Russell’s medium tyres are about five laps older. Leclerc will get the use of DRS on the pit straight… Sainz has now dropped back a few seconds behind this fight.

02:39 PM

Lap 25 of 70 – Hamilton is pushing here

A few spots of rain on the camera? Leclerc takes another tenth or two out of Russell’s lead. Down to 1.2s now.

02:38 PM

Lap 24 of 70 – Lerclerc has just set the fastest lap

A 1:22.995 which was around six-tenths quicker than Russell’s latest. That moves him to around two seconds of the leader.

Nice battle between the two Alpines and Ricciardo for 10th! He dives around the outside of both of them, on cold hard tyres, to take the spot! Decisive and more like the Daniel Ricciardo of old.

02:35 PM

Lap 23 of 70 – Top six and gaps after those stops

Ocon the only one of this lot who has yet to stop.

RUS LEC +2.3 SAI +4.2 VER +6.9 OCO +12.8 HAM +14.0

02:35 PM

Lap 22 of 70 – Leclerc comes into the pits…

Onto the medium tyres, he comes out in second, just ahead of Sainz! I guess that has worked out well for Ferrari, in a way. He’s still 2.6s off Russell.

Leclerc and Sainz will both need to stop again. Russell won’t as he has used two compounds of tyres but might struggle to go to the end of the race on the mediums. Well, no, he will struggle.

02:33 PM

Lap 21 of 70 – I think Verstappen is a contender for this race win now

He has a fair amount of ground to make up but with the correct strategy it could work. He has just taken Ocon for P4.

02:32 PM

Lap 20 of 70 – Top six and gaps

LEC* RUS +18.4 SAI +21.8 OCO* +25.9 VER +26.5 ALO *+28.1 HAM +33.3 MSC* +38.7 PER +39.8 BOT* +40.0

*yet to stop

02:31 PM

Lap 19 of 70 – Verstappen sets the fastest lap of the race

A 1:23.082 on the last lap. Not sure how this plays out for Ferrari. Do they leave him out for a potential one-stopper with a bit of flexibility? His last time was 0.7s slower than Russell.

In comes Hamilton from second for a tidy stop, 2.8s. He comes out in seventh, behind Verstappen and Alonso.

02:29 PM

Lap 18 of 70 – It was a slow front-right for Sainz

Meanwhile, Leclerc has just set the fastest sector one time.

In comes Perez from third. Verstappen had just stopped.

02:28 PM

Lap 17 of 70 – It’s almost very bad news for Russell

He comes out side by side with Ocon and has to fight tremendously hard to keep the spot! He sends it around the outside of turn three and makes it work!

Sainz comes in at the end of the lap, though… it’s a slow stop, 3.7s! That means he comes out behind Russell and with Ocon between them…

02:27 PM

Lap 16 of 70 – Sainz within DRS range of Russell now

He hasn’t been able to use it all race. Wonder if this is the moment Mercedes pull the plug? But it would put Russell back into a lot of traffic in the midfield. And drivers who won’t be pitting just yet.

No… Sainz pits! Or he doesn’t! He is told to but he does not come in.

Russell does… he goes onto the medium tyres.

02:25 PM

Lap 15 of 70 – Norris into the pits

His run on the soft tyres is coming to an end. Russell lost half a second to the Ferraris the last time around. I wonder what Mercedes try here…

Verstappen’s problem doesn’t appear to have worsened, lapping a tenth or two slower than the Ferraris at the moment. Leclerc closing in on Sainz too.

02:23 PM

Lap 14 of 70 – Sainz has taken a chunk of time out of Russell’s lead

Are the soft tyres slipping away from him? The gap is down to 1.5s now with Leclerc a further 1.2s back.

02:22 PM

Lap 13 of 70 – Norris back down to seventh now

Perez powers past him on the pit straight and the McLaren was powerless to stop him.

What is this? Problems for Verstappen? He’s told to use the “fail 20” setting on his steering wheel. He has dropped 1.5s behind Hamilton down.

02:21 PM

Lap 12 of 70 – Norris loses two places in two corners

First Hamilton dives up the inside at turn one and then Verstappen does the same at turn three. He didn’t make it too hard for them.

Verstappen vs Hamilton again, then. Hamilton lapping a couple to a few tenths slower than Russell at the front. Sainz holding steady 2.4s behind the leader.

02:19 PM

Lap 11 of 70 – Russell leads Sainz by 2.6

Hamilton can’t get past Norris at the start of this lap but that allows Verstappen to close right up on the two Britons.

As they head from the chicane Hamilton is closer to Norris than Verstappen is to Hamilton. And that continues through the final sector… or at least until the final corner… when Verstappen clsoes up.

02:17 PM

Lap 10 of 70 – Top six and gaps

RUS SAI +2.4 LEC +4.0 NOR +8.5 HAM +8.9 VER +10.6

I like the look of this. Very much. Hamilton really close to Norris now.

02:16 PM

Lap 9 of 70 – Russell leads Sainz by 2.3s

Reminder that he is on the soft tyres and Sainz is on the mediums. As is Leclerc. Magnussen came in to switch for a set of new hard tyres when he pitted to change his damaged front wing.

02:15 PM

Lap 8 of 70 – Verstappen gets past Ocon and into sixth

The Dutchman just set the fastest first sector time on this lap. The next man up the road, two seconds away… Lewis Hamilton!

02:13 PM

Lap 7 of 70 – Russell told it will be dry for the next 30 minutes

His pace is decent, comaprable to Sainz, anyway. Leclerc is lapping a couple of tenths slower as it stands. Hamilton within DRS range of Norris, who has dropped off the back of Leclerc at the moment.

02:12 PM

Lap 6 of 70 – Russell’s lead is two seconds

He’s out of DRS range. Verstappen closing up on the back of Ocon for sixth.

02:11 PM

Lap 5 of 70 – Top 10

RUS SAI LEC NOR HAM OCO VER ALO PER MAG

02:10 PM

Lap 4 of 70 Russell leads by 2.1s

Tidy start so far from the Mercedes man. The real race begins again. Sainz sets the fastest lap the last time around. Red Bull have made some progress so far. Verstappen gets Alonso! That’s better. The Alpine driver got a bit wobbly on the exit of turn three and then Verstappen seized his chance.

Messages so that it is raining trackside but it’s certainly nothing significant.

02:08 PM

Lap 3 of 70 – VSC ends

Ricciardo in 11th, then Schumacher, Bottas, Stroll, Tsunoda and Vettel.

02:07 PM

Lap 2 of 70 – Russell leads under VSC

Here is the top 10 as it stands as we wait for the debris to be cleared.

RUS SAI LEC NOR HAM OCO ALO VER PER MAG

02:06 PM

THE 2022 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX IS GO!

Russell gets a good initial start but then Sainz comes backs and slipstreams him into the first corner, Sainz goes around the outside at turn one and takes the lead but only momentarily! Russell squeezes him to the outside and the Ferrai driver has to back out a bit on exit, keeps the lead into turn three! Hamilton into fifth in the early stages, making up two spots.

Hamilton was forced wide in an incident with Norris.

VSC deployed, sounds like Stroll was involved in an incident. Or was aware of an incident. Debris across the track.

02:01 PM

THE FORMATION LAP IS GO

The clock ticks over to 3pm local time and away they go. Everyone away cleanly. Surprised someone hasn’t gone for hard tyres. Not even Gasly in the pit lane?

01:59 PM

Starting tyre types for the top 10

RUS – Soft SAI – Medium LEC – Medium NOR – Soft OCO – Medium ALO – Medium HAM – Medium BOT – Medium RIC – Soft VET – Soft

A bit of a mix further down the grid too.

01:51 PM

Rain update

Risk of rain for the session has now increased to 60 per cent…

01:50 PM

10 minutes until lights out

Predictions? It’s set up pretty well as it is. A mixed up grid, slightly. Would be a shame if Ferrari got at the front and controlled the race in one respect… but the championship probably needs it.

01:40 PM

Bit of an odd one for Lewis Hamilton yesterday

He was quicker than Russell in both Q1 and Q2, albeit not by much, and then ended up seven-tenths down on Russell in the final reckoning. I think that a) underlines what an unreal lap that was by Russell and b) that it might not be entirely representative of Mercedes’ pace. But we will see.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on from the drivers parade ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 31, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary – Dan Mullan/Getty Images

01:34 PM

It might not rain

But the conditions could prove tricky anyway. The wind is blowing a fair bit, against the cars on the pit straight. It’s also a bit chilly out there. Relatively, anyway. Easy to snatch a brake in those conditions.

01:30 PM

A word on Lando Norris

Amidst all the George Russell excitement yesterday, Norris’s second-row position in qualifying got a little lost. It’s another superb performance from a man who is emerging as an excellent all-round F1 driver. The podium opportunities that McLaren had in 2020 and 2021 have not existed in 2022, but this could be his best shot at another top-three finish today, with the car showing genuine pace.

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris drives during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod near Budapest, Hungary, on July 30, 2022 – AFP

01:26 PM

A few lock-ups on reconnaissance laps

Albon locked up fairly heavily heading into the chicane, Perez did the same into turn two and a McLaren also snatched the brakes. There was plenty of rain overnight which would have made the track ‘green’ but since then we’ve had plenty of laps from F3 and F2 support races.

01:24 PM

Current conditions

Track temperature: 27.2c

Air temperature: 19.1

Humidity: 67.0

Is there a chance of rain? Yes, a chance of it. There is some not too far away but it doesn’t mean it will rain or that heavily at the track. It’s a shower at worst. Most likely.

01:20 PM

PIT LANE IS OPEN

40 minutes until the lights go out for the formation lap. An update on the current conditions and expected conditions in the race shortly.

01:17 PM

First-time winners at the Hungaoring

Sadly no image of Damon Hill winning here in 1993, so you will just have to imagine that for yourself.

Spain’s Fernando Alonso of Renault celebrates while crossing the finishing line to win the Hungarian Grand Prix…Spain’s Fernando Alonso of Renault celebrates while crossing the finishing line to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, 24 August 2003

Honda’s Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain celebrates after winning Hungarian Grand Prix…Honda’s Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain celebrates with a team member after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring near Budapest August 6, 2006

Heikki Kovalainen…epa01430066 Finnish Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of McLaren Mercedes celebrates with champagne on the podium after his victory of the Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring race track near Budapest, Hungary, 03 August 200 – EPA

Alpine’s French driver Esteban Ocon (R) celebrates with Alpine’s Spanish driver Fernando Alonso after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring race track in Mogyorod near Budapest on August 1, 202 – AFP

Can George Russell add his name to this list?

01:11 PM

FINAL STARTING GRID

1. RUS 2. SAI

3. PER 4. NOR

5. OCO 6. ALO

7. HAM 8. BOT

9. RIC 10. VER

11. PER 12. ZHO

13. MAG 14. STR

15. MSC 16. TSU

17. ALB 18. VET

19. LAT

PIT LANE: GAS

01:02 PM

Former race director Michael Masi received death threats after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix decision ​

Read the full news story here.

12:59 PM

A few parish notices

Pierre Gasly will start from the pit lane after a power unit change and both Red Bulls have done similar, but take no penalty.

12:55 PM

Current constructor standings

12:49 PM

Current driver standings after 12 rounds: Top 10

12:37 PM

Can George Russell ‘drive off into the sunset’ today to take his maiden F1 win?

Yesterday was a fantastic, thrilling day at the Hungaroring. There had been rain earlier in the day but, despite the lack of wet running, the end result was a mixed up grid indeed. George Russell was superb, mastering the track to take his maiden pole position and his Mercedes’ team’s first pole since the 2021 season. This is a track that has seen a lot of maiden victories in Formula One – Damon Hill, Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso, Heikki Kovalainen and Esteban Ocon. Can Russell nail his start and take his first victory here, too?

After his pole on Saturday, Briton Russell said that he was not going to think too far ahead.

“We take each day at a time and not get carried away with yourself and you just focus on step by step,” he said. he Mercedes care had been better in race trim than in qualifying trim, but perhaps this weekend will buck that trend.

“We know we have relatively speaking a faster race car than we do a qualifying car. If that’s going to be the case again this weekend I’ll be very shocked because I think we just absolutely nailed today 100 per cent and got every last millisecond out of it.”

Pole position qualifier George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 30, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary – Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Certainly, Russell was not thinking about how to defend the lead too much, either, though he acknowledged that the race pace of the W13 on this track is a big unknown.

“Hopefully we’re not planning to defend and we’ll just drive off into the sunset. The guys around me, even Max, are not going to make it easy. As I said generally speaking we have a faster race car. It’s still a circuit that if you have a faster race car it counts for more than if you have a faster qualifying car.”

“Our high-fuel pace was probably the worst it’s ever been yesterday. Ferrari were pretty exceptional. “

On overall pace Ferrari were the team who looked to have the quickest car. Perhaps Russell produced a lap of phenomenal speed? Well, we will have to wait to find out, but not too much longer. Red Bull will be starting 10th and 11th but unless something strange happens it seems unlikely that they will be able to get involved in the fight for victory.