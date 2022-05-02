Max Scherzer shines spotlight on Mets’ offense after grinding win over Phillies: ‘It’s not about me’

Max Scherzer cropped 5/1/22

The Mets are a perfect 7-0 in this season when it comes to winning series, and Max Scherzer is a big reason why.

After Sunday’s 10-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, securing a victorious three-game set at Citi Field in which the Mets RHP bulldogged a six-inning start with four runs on five hits (three homers) over 94 pitches (68 strikes) while fanning nine and walking one, Scherzer deflected credit to his teammates.

“There was a lot of good and some bad,” he said. “I was attacking the zone, going after their hitters. Made a couple bad pitches and they were able to get some homers on it, but our offense had a better night — that’s the most important thing. (Hitting coach Eric Chavez) had those guys ready. They did a great job against (Zach) Eflin and the rest of their bullpen.

“We were able to scratch across some runs and blew the game open so that our pitchers could really go out there and attack the zone. And so, that’s the good part — that’s a good team win, so you just learn from this, you move on, you figure it out and I’ve got to face these guys here next time out. It’s just another fun NL East battle.”

Scherzer surrendered two home runs to Kyle Schwarber and allowed a sixth inning solo shot against Bryce Harper, but he ultimately exited in line for his fourth win. Through five starts over 31 frames, Scherzer is 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 0.81 WHIP.

To Scherzer’s credit, manager Buck Showalter saw his starter dig deep — after a one-out solo shot by Harper, Scherzer struck out Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto grounded out to shortstop Francisco Lindor, ending the sixth inning.

“You like to see pitchers, when they might not be (their sharpest) — I tell you this, his last inning was his strongest,” Showalter said. “His first time, he said he felt maybe his best, strongest the last inning — and it showed. But guys like him — you know, the thing with really good pitchers like him can do (is) they go 2-0, get back in the count with a well-located fastball. That’s the one common denominator of really good pitchers I’ve seen. And he did that a lot tonight.

Story continues

“He couldn’t grip his slider tonight. That was really challenge for him. Just couldn’t really get a grip on the slider. And, so, what do you do? It’s a cutter and a changeup and it’s another branch of that story that we’ve talked about enough (with grip) … but I think it’s good. I’m not saying he wasn’t carrying good stuff. He got an extra day, doesn’t next time out. That’s why we had an idea with pitches.

“But he was willing and able to continue to pitch. But knowing that he’s getting a normal rest the next time out and kind of where we were in the order as far as how we set up Joely. Max is a good matchup against anybody. But you see these guys, you see the same team a lot and they see pitchers a lot and still able to be effective — that’s impressive.”

With a start against the Phillies set as Scherzer’s next (Friday at 7:05 p.m. on SNY), he gets a chance to clean up his misses. At the same time, Scherzer’s had a bottom line — winning, and how the Mets (16-7) arrived to this one — is all that truly matters.

“Awesome — that’s what it’s about, coming here and having your ballclub win,” Scherzer said of being made aware that his teams have won 24 straight games in starts that he has made, a stretch dating back to 2021 with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It’s not about me. It’s not about my stats or anything like that. It’s about going out there and doing everything … for the team and we come out with the win. So that’s why tonight’s a great night. Everybody had a hand in it, everybody was doing their jobs and our offense really did their job tonight and had a lot of fun with it.”