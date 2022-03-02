Max Scherzer explains union's 'outrage' and why MLBPA is continuing the 'fight' for players | MLBPA News Conference
Mets pitcher and MLBPA union rep Max Scherzer discusses some of the issues the players and the owners are not seeing eye to eye on. Scherzer explains some of the things that have brewing since the last CBA including service time, playoff format and luxury tax.
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.