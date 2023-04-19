Max Scherzer ejected from start against Dodgers after being asked to change glove, heated argument with umpires

Mets right-hander Max Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles before the bottom of the fourth inning.

The ejection occurred following a heated argument with umpires that came an inning after Scherzer was asked to switch his glove.

It is not yet clear why Scherzer was ejected, but he was screaming about rosin being on his hand before being tossed, via SNY’s Steve Gelbs.

Prior to his ejection, Scherzer had rebounded form an uneven first inning and had been cruising, retiring the last eight batters he faced.

Overall, he threw three scoreless innings while allowing one hit, walking two, and striking out three.