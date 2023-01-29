Max Homa banks over $1.5 million

Max Homa earned his sixth PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open and with it, another $1.566 million for his bank account. Along with his successful title defense at the season-opening Fortinet Championship, he has pocketed more than $4 million in five starts for the 2022-23 campaign.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Homa and the rest of the players who made the cut at Torrey Pines:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Max Homa

500.00

1,566,000.00

2

Keegan Bradley

300.00

948,300.00

3

Collin Morikawa

190.00

600,300.00

T4

Sungjae Im

115.00

366,125.00

T4

Sam Ryder

115.00

366,125.00

T4

Sahith Theegala

115.00

366,125.00

T7

Jason Day

87.50

282,750.00

T7

Jon Rahm

87.50

282,750.00

T9

Tony Finau

77.50

245,775.00

T9

Hideki Matsuyama

77.50

245,775.00

T11

Rickie Fowler

67.50

210,975.00

T11

Taylor Moore

67.50

210,975.00

T13

Erik Barnes

55.20

160,515.00

T13

Joseph Bramlett

55.20

160,515.00

T13

Xander Schauffele

55.20

160,515.00

T13

Sam Stevens

55.20

160,515.00

T13

Jimmy Walker

55.20

160,515.00

T18

Justin Rose

48.00

128,325.00

T18

Kevin Tway

48.00

128,325.00

T20

S.H. Kim

41.00

98,919.00

T20

Peter Malnati

41.00

98,919.00

T20

Adam Schenk

41.00

98,919.00

T20

Brendan Steele

41.00

98,919.00

T20

Justin Suh

41.00

98,919.00

T25

Brent Grant

31.75

66,845.00

T25

Si Woo Kim

31.75

66,845.00

T25

Luke List

31.75

66,845.00

T25

Callum Tarren

31.75

66,845.00

T25

Justin Thomas

31.75

66,845.00

T25

Jhonattan Vegas

31.75

66,845.00

T31

Ben Griffin

23.00

50,895.00

T31

Maverick McNealy

23.00

50,895.00

T31

Taylor Montgomery

23.00

50,895.00

T31

Trey Mullinax

23.00

50,895.00

T31

Augusto Núñez

23.00

50,895.00

T31

Scott Piercy

23.00

50,895.00

T37

Dean Burmester

16.00

37,845.00

T37

Wyndham Clark

16.00

37,845.00

T37

Thomas Detry

16.00

37,845.00

T37

Dylan Frittelli

16.00

37,845.00

T37

Lanto Griffin

16.00

37,845.00

T37

Alex Smalley

16.00

37,845.00

T37

Michael Thompson

16.00

37,845.00

T44

Emiliano Grillo

9.81

25,578.00

T44

Adam Hadwin

9.81

25,578.00

T44

Nick Hardy

9.81

25,578.00

T44

Harry Higgs

9.81

25,578.00

T44

Michael Kim

9.81

25,578.00

T44

S.Y. Noh

9.81

25,578.00

T44

Vincent Norrman

9.81

25,578.00

T44

Kevin Yu

9.81

25,578.00

52

Aaron Rai

7.50

21,315.00

T53

Cameron Champ

5.92

20,295.86

T53

Tano Goya

5.92

20,295.86

T53

Garrick Higgo

5.92

20,295.86

T53

Satoshi Kodaira

5.92

20,295.86

T53

Trevor Werbylo

5.92

20,295.86

T53

Austin Cook

5.92

20,295.85

T53

Stephan Jaeger

5.92

20,295.85

T60

Taylor Pendrith

4.90

19,488.00

T60

Kevin Streelman

4.90

19,488.00

T62

Byeong Hun An

4.20

18,879.00

T62

Zecheng Dou

4.20

18,879.00

T62

Paul Haley II

4.20

18,879.00

T62

Ryan Palmer

4.20

18,879.00

T62

Gary Woodland

4.20

18,879.00

T67

Taiga Semikawa

18,270.00

T67

Robby Shelton

3.50

18,270.00

T69

Scott Harrington

3.03

17,835.00

T69

Andrew Novak

3.03

17,835.00

T69

Davis Thompson

3.03

17,835.00

72

Scott Brown

2.80

17,487.00

73

Adam Long

2.70

17,313.00