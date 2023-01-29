Max Homa banks over $1.5 million

Max Homa earned his sixth PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open and with it, another $1.566 million for his bank account. Along with his successful title defense at the season-opening Fortinet Championship, he has pocketed more than $4 million in five starts for the 2022-23 campaign.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Homa and the rest of the players who made the cut at Torrey Pines: