Max Holloway makes strong case for another title shot with decision win over Arnold Allen

Max Holloway proved he’s still fighting at a championship level Saturday with his main event win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

For more than a decade, Max Holloway has fought the best opposition in the UFC. And while there’s been a hiccup here and there, it’s only come against some of the best in the game’s history.

On Saturday in the main event of UFC Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the legendary Hawaiian featherweight once again demonstrated his greatness by punching his way to a hard-fought but clear unanimous decision over Arnold Allen.

Holloway won by scores of 49-46 twice and 48-47 against a guy who entered the fight 19-1 and on a 10-bout winning streak. In losing, Allen demonstrated that he is championship caliber, as well, and one day may hoist the featherweight belt.

Holloway erased any doubts about his greatness long ago. He’s gone 0-3 in a series against featherweight champion and No. 2 pound-for-pound Alex Volkanovski, but the first two of those were agonizingly close and could have gone either way.

But there has been a sentiment among the media and the fan base that Holloway won’t get another title shot as long as Volkanovski retains the belt. Volkanovski is expected to meet interim champion Yair Rodriguez in Las Vegas in July, though that bout is not yet official.

Who else other than Holloway, though, would deserve to meet the winner, even if it is Volkanovski? Holloway entered Saturday No. 2 in the division behind Rodriguez. If Volkanovski wins, he could fight Holloway next for a fourth time or he could choose to take a second fight against Brian Ortega, who is ranked third. Allen was fourth, Josh Emmett was fifth and Rodriguez recently destroyed him and six is Chan Sung Jung, aka the Korean Zombie, whom Volkanovski beat handily.

No matter whom Volkanovski fights if/when he defeats Rodriguez will have already lost to him, unless someone moves to featherweight from another division. Given that, why not give it to the guy who is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best fighters, regardless of weight, in UFC history?

Max Holloway and Arnold Allen put on a show Saturday at UFC Kansas City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Holloway’s plan was to stay on the outside and not absorb much damage. Allen fought fiercely and landed a series of hard left hands throughout and Holloway exited the bout with the symbols of war plainly obvious.

“I wanted to come out of here without this,” Holloway said, tapping one of the wounds on his face. The guy, Arnold Allen, hits like a truck.”

Holloway, though not known as a puncher, always leaves his mark and Allen’s face was bloodied with welts and bumps all over it.

On Saturday, Holloway would stand his ground long enough to land his shots pocket. and then slip away to safety by dancing outside of the pocket. He made great use of the withering kick to the body that Allen will certainly feel when he jumps into his bed tonight.

Allen pressured throughout, though he didn’t really put his foot onto the accelerator until after Holloway had built an insurmountable lead. It was a fight Allen could have won, but didn’t because Holloway was just a bit smarter and sharper at the key moments.

“Max has been around a long time and he’s one of the best in the division’s history,” Allen said. “He’s been an inspiration to me.”

“He’s been an inspiration to many, but the thing he has to do now is figure a way to defeat Volkanovski. He’s already beaten Rodriguez, so if Rodriguez wins, he’ll know what to do in that fight.”

The losses to Volkanovski weren’t so much what Holloway didn’t do but were about what Volkanovski was able to do. He fought a bit differently in each of the three and it culminated in a dominant win over Holloway last July.

We are fortunate to have two of the best in the division’s history in their primes. With no other clear and logical challengers, why deprive the fans of what could be an epic battle and the opportunity to see what changes Holloway makes?

Maintaining the integrity of its belts has been one of the keys to the UFC’s success over the years in the Dana White Era. If Volkanovski defeats Rodriguez next, the smart move, the only move, is to pit him with Holloway one more time.