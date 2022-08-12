Max Ferguson traded to Red Sox

Former Tennessee player Max Ferguson was traded to Boston Aug. 2.

San Diego traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for pitcher Jay Groome.

Ferguson has been assigned to the Greenville Drive. Greenville is a High-A affiliate of the Red Sox located in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ferguson has appeared in six games for Greenville since being traded. He is 6-for-22, totaling two RBIs, five runs, seven total bases, four walks and two stolen bases.

Ferguson was selected by San Diego in the 2021 MLB draft. He was drafted in the fifth round with the 160th overall selection.

