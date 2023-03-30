Max Duggan shines in front of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick at TCU pro day

There was a heavy pro presence in Fort Worth Thursday as all 32 NFL teams and a few Canadian Football League franchises dropped in to check out TCU’s pro day.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and New York Giants coach Brian Daboll were the most prominent NFL figures in attendance along with numerous scouts and front office executives.

Belichick seemed to have his attention focused squarely on Max Duggan. The 2022 Heisman Trophy runner-up only threw at the pro day and was sharp as he went through an orchestrated set of route concepts led by renowned quarterback trainer Jordan Palmer, the younger brother of Carson Palmer.

Duggan dazzled with his deep ball throws to his receivers and was also sharp making passes on the move. Belichick squatted off to the side and never took his eyes off Duggan.

Could he be an option for the Patriots in the draft? It’s certainly a possibility as there’s uncertainty at the position with a lackluster year from Mac Jones this past season. New England has a combined five picks in the the second, third and fourth.

The other marquee name was Quentin Johnston, a candidate to be the first wide receiver taken in the draft. Johnston measured in at 6-foot-3, 213 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash. His first time was an unofficial 4.49 and his second was a 4.50.

It wouldn’t have been one of the fastest times at the NFL combine, but make no mistake, running a 4.4 at 6’3 is still impressive.

Johnston also completed various agility drills and there was a minor dust up between his agent and the NFL personnel there. The scouts wanted to Johnston to run the three-cone drill one more time, while his agent believed he had done enough.

Johnston opted to complete the drills, pleasing the NFL personnel with his desire to compete. He did have a few drops while catching passes from Duggan including at least one deep go route. He made up for it and finished that portion of that drill with a nice catch on a deep fly route.

New England has the No. 14 pick and could be an option for Johnston along with the Packers at No. 15.

Two other players that helped their stock were Emari Demercado and Taye Barber. Demercado tested well in all drills and showed his receiving ability working with Duggan.

Barber had the fastest three cone drill and didn’t drop a pass. Overall it was a solid day for the collection of TCU players that worked out.

George Ellis, Steve Avila, Alan Ali, Lwal Uguak, Terrell Cooper, Dee Winters, Gunnar Henderson and Derius Davis also participated in the pro day.

Henderson was off to a good start, including posting a 33 inch vertical, but injured himself running the 40-yard dash.

The NFL draft is set to start on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City.